Jennifer Lynn Coombs, Juneau and Joseph Donald Coombs, Beaver Dam
Christie Louise Estrada, Juneau and Paulo Sergio Estrada, Juneau
Amanda Sue Gould, Waupun and Cody Scott Gould, Waupun
Peggy Sue Knebel, Oconomowoc and Daniel Jerome Knebel, Watertown
Brandi Mae Koelsch, Lomira and Robert Lewis Koelsch, Mayville
James Ian Martin, Beaver Dam and Rachael Marie Martin, Beaver Dam
Cheryl Ann Miller, Columbus and Thomas Stephen Miller, Columbus
Shelly Christine Ann Mueller, Watertown and Jay Stewart Mueller, Hustisford
Jennifer Lee Orr, Watertown and Joshua R. Orr, Watertown
Jessica Ann Passig, Horicon and Michael Alan Passig, Juneau
Jennie Lee Piekarski, Beaver Dam and Craig Allan Piekarski, Berlin
Aubrey Ann Pinto, Clyman and Krystle Evaline Pinto, Nashotah
Ashleigh Joy Ryan, Beaver Dam and Gregory Michael Ryan, Beaver Dam
Timothy J. Scales, Fox Lake and Melissa R. Scales, Beaver Dam
Tobie Dawn Schutz, Hustisford and Michael Paul Schutz, Hustisford
Chase Clinton Schwartzmiller, Mayville and Andrea Nicole Schwartzmiller, Watertown
Keith Alan Smart Sr., Horicon and Peggy Darlene Smart, Hayti, Missouri
Matthew David St. John, Beaver Dam and Ashlie Ann St. John, Appleton
Tom Allen Stommel , Mayville and Melissa Ann Stommel, Mayville
Christopher Scott Warnecke, Watertown and Kristin Lyne Warnecke, Waterloo
Sara Lynn Zuhlke, Fall River and Joshua Wayne Zuhlke, Beaver Dam
