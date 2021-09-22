Doctors, parents ask for Mauston schools mask mandate

Radant and Plammen are two of 19 doctors, nurses and physician assistants in Mile Bluff that sent a letter to all schools in Juneau County last week requesting improved safety measures, like masking.

Rebecca Richards-Bria, the Mauston City Attorney, noted she was not speaking in her capacity as an attorney at the board meeting but asked for the district to reinstate the mask mandate.

“If my child gets sick, gets seriously ill from this virus, will you be able to look me in the eye and tell me that you did the right thing, that you made the best possible decision to keep our children safe?” Richards-Bria said. “If one of our teachers is lost, will you look me in the eye and tell me you did the right thing? If we have kids in this district who lose a parent, will your decision still be the right decision?”

Richards-Bria said the district should listen to those trained, who have the knowledge and skills like doctors to lead the district through the pandemic, rather than members of the general public.