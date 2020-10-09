Dodge County divorces:
Patricia Ann Blasing, Watertown and Donald Allen Blasing, Jefferson
Joshua Thomas Bolfert, Hustisford and Brittney Cecilia May Bolfert, Hustisford
Jason William Borden, Neligh, Nebraska and Ashley Kay Borden, Beaver Dam
Marlena Boyd, Brownsville and Jacob Weiss, Mayville
Susan Ann Christianson, Theresa and Chris Ronald Christianson, Waupun
Amanda Doane, Beaver Dam and Scott Doane, Kingwood, Texas
Dawn Janette Dyson, Hustisford and James Paul Dyson, West Allis
John Curtis Feggestad, Horicon and Tatiana Aleksandrovna Feggestad, Oconomowoc
Rachel Kay Forster, Mayville and Mark Patrick Forster, Mayville
Nathan Nicholas Gerrits, Beaver Dam and Terri Ann Gerrits, Beaver Dam
Stephanie Susan Gitzel, Waupun and Travis Daniel Gitzel, Waupun
Bruce Guenther, Beaver Dam and Susan Guenther, Sun Prairie
Anitra LaShanell Guttmann, Columbus and Thomas John Guttmann, Juneau
Kirk W. Jones, Beaver Dam and Tonya Allen Jones, Sun Prairie
Deanna Kransel, Arbor Vitae and Michael Kransel, Markesan
Tara Beth Leyva, Houma, Louisiana and Erasmo Leyva, Ottumwa, Iowa
Jessica Ann Nehls, Beaver Dam and Matthew Thomas Nehls, Beaver Dam
Laurie Peirick, Watertown and Aaron Peirick, Watertown
Sunshine Rae Rewolinski, Randolph and Richard Florian Rewolinski, Reeseville
Felix Rodriguez, Beaver Dam and Maria M. Lepe, Beaver Dam
Craig Allen TeBeest, Waupun and Victoria Alice TeBeest, West Allis
Ariel Marie Thurmer, Fox Lake and Dylan Joseph Thurmer, Minot, North Dakota
Allison Rose Waas, Horicon and Dustin C. Waas, Mayville
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!