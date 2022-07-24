Dodge County Fair kicks-off with Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull

Crowds are expected to pack the grandstand on the opening night of the Dodge County Fair as the Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull returns.

Badger State Tractor Pullers is the premier pulling association in the Wisconsin. Greg Elsing, president of the organization, promises an exciting evening for everyone that attends.

Two tracks will provide non-stop entertainment for the whole family. Vehicles will navigate the tracks going more than 25 mph, pulling a sled weighing 40,000 pounds. The tractor pull will include various pro stock tractors and some of the top-running diesel trucks in the country. Each class will include 10 to 20 competitors from all over the Midwest.

Classes competing include: Pro-stock Tractor (PST), Limited Prostock Tractor (LPST), 540 Light Pro Tractor (540LP), Super Farm (SF), Pro Stock Diesel Truck (PSDT) and 2WD Truck (2WD).

The tractor pull begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. All grandstand entertainment is free with paid gate admission to the fair.