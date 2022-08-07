Dodge County Fair schedule listed

Dodge County Fair will run Aug. 17 to 21 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam, off Highway 33. Daily gate admission is $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Children age 9 and younger are free. Season tickets are $27 in advance or $35 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at most Dodge County banks, Food Pride and Piggly Wiggly in Beaver Dam, or at the Dodge County Fairgrounds’ office. No carry-ins. Parking and grandstand entertainment is included in daily admission. For more information, go to dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17
Wristband Day on the Midway. Unlimited rides with the purchase of a $25 wristband from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).
Judging in the Open Class Building, Farm Progress Arena, Youth Building, Sheep Barn and Under the Grandstand.
8 a.m.
Junior Fair Market Hog Show
9 a.m.
Junior Fair Photography Judging
Junior Fair Fruit and Vegetables Judging
Junior Fair Child Development and Home Environment Judging
Junior Fair Knitting and Crocheting Judging
Junior Fair Clothing Exhibit Judging
Junior Fair Cake Decorating Judging
Open Class Clothing Judging
Open Class Home Furnishings Judging
Open Class Honey Judging
Open Class Foods Judging
Open Class Flowers Judging
Open Class Farm Crops, Vegetables, and Fruits Judging
9:30 a.m.
Open Class Cultural Arts Judging
10:30 a.m.
Junior Fair Beef Breeding and Feeder Calves Judging
Open Class Beef Cattle Judging
Noon
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Junior Fair Market Beef and Showmanship Judging
DJ Set by NSB Entertainment on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
1 p.m.
Junior Fair Crops Judging
Open Class Knitting and Crocheting Judging
2 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Open Class Senior Citizens Judging
Open Class Photography Judging
3 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Nick’s Kids Show is a musically entertaining show for the entire family and invites children on stage to be part of a Rock ‘n Roll band. Everyone can participate in the Locomotion, the Freeze Dance, Hula Hoop and more.
3:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
Open Class Sheep Judging
4 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Junior Fair Sheep Lead Class and Breeder Judging
Junior Fair Explorer Judging
5 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Junior Fair Market Lamb Showmanship Judging
5:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
6 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Junior Fair Dog Obedience Performance Show
7 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull at the Grandstand
7:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
Kids Day on the Midway features unlimited rides with the purchase of a $20 wristband from 1 to 5 p.m. Wristbands from 6 to 10 p.m. are $25. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).
Judging in the Youth Building, Farm Progress Arena and Small Animal Building.
8:30 a.m.
Junior Fair Rabbit Judging
9 a.m.
Junior Fair Dairy Show
Junior Fair Cultural Arts, Communication Arts, Natural Science, Electricity, Mechanical Project, Animal Science, and Youth Leadership Self-Determined Judging
Noon
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
John Gay on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
2 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Junior Fair Computer Exhibits Judging
Chris Hodgson Acoustic on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
3 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
3:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
4 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Sammy Ray on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
5 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
5:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
6 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
6:30 p.m.
Meat Animal Sale Auction
7 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
7:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
8 p.m.
Clay Walker Concert at the Grandstand
9:30 p.m.
Madpolecats at Radio Park
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
Unlimited rides with the purchase of a $25 wristband from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).
Judging in the Farm Progress Arena, Sheep Barn and Small Animal Building.
9 a.m.
Junior Fair Poultry Judging
Junior Fair Dairy Showmanship
11 a.m.
Junior Britches Showmanship Contest
11:30 a.m.
Kids Pedal Tractor Pull at Grandstand
Kids ages 3 to 12 compete in age and weight classes in the Pedal Pull. Contestants should arrive 15 minutes early for registration, pedal tractors of different sizes provided.
Noon
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Open Class Dairy Cattle Judging
When Implied on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
1 p.m.
Junior Fair Music Performance Judging
2 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Crown on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
3 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
3:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
4 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Trash Pandas on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
5 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Celebrity Cream Puff Contest at Radio Park
5:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
6 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Junior Fair Swine Showmanship
7 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
7:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
8 p.m.
Russell Dickerson Concert at the Grandstand
9:30 p.m.
FM Rodeo at Radio Park
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
Family Day on the Midway from noon to 5 p.m. Get 20 tickets for a special price of $10. Special price tickets must be used by 5 p.m. Regular prices from 5 p.m. to closing are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).
Judging in the Junior Livestock Building, Small Animal Building, Youth Building and Farm Progress Arena.
8 a.m.
Junior Fair Goat Judging
8:30 a.m.
Junior Fair Cavies Judging
9 a.m.
Junior Fair Cat and Kitten Judging
Horse Pull at Grandstand
10 a.m.
Junior Fair Younger Brother/Sister Exhibit Class
Noon
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Warehouse 4 on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
12:30 p.m.
Dodge County Holstein Futurity Show
1 p.m.
Farm Tractor Pull at the Grandstand
2 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
20 Minute Mission on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
3 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Chainsaw Carving Auction
3:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
4 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Small Animal Auction
Sabotage on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
5 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
5:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
6 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
7 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Supreme Showmanship
7:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
8 p.m.
Smash Mouth Concert at the Grandstand
9:30 p.m.
Whiskey Flats at Radio Park
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
Rides are open from noon to 5 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).
9 a.m.
Pernat Haase Meats 4WD Truck Pull at the Grandstand
10 a.m.
Little Flock Showmanship Contest
10:30 a.m.
Pig Pals Swine Spectacular
11:30 a.m.
Dairy Youth Recognition Auction
Noon
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Driving Buddies on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
1 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Little Bunny Huddle Showmanship
Junior Fair Model Horse Judging
Demolition Derby at the Grandstand
1:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
Little Britches Showmanship Contest
2 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Vacant Church on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
3 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Little Shepherds Showmanship Contest
3:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
4 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Avionics on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
5 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
Junior Fair Herdsmanship Awards
5:30 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
6 p.m.
Demolition Derby at the Grandstand