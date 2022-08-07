Dodge County Fair schedule listed

Dodge County Fair will run Aug. 17 to 21 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam, off Highway 33. Daily gate admission is $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Children age 9 and younger are free. Season tickets are $27 in advance or $35 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at most Dodge County banks, Food Pride and Piggly Wiggly in Beaver Dam, or at the Dodge County Fairgrounds’ office. No carry-ins. Parking and grandstand entertainment is included in daily admission. For more information, go to dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17

Wristband Day on the Midway. Unlimited rides with the purchase of a $25 wristband from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).

Judging in the Open Class Building, Farm Progress Arena, Youth Building, Sheep Barn and Under the Grandstand.

8 a.m.

Junior Fair Market Hog Show

9 a.m.

Junior Fair Photography Judging

Junior Fair Fruit and Vegetables Judging

Junior Fair Child Development and Home Environment Judging

Junior Fair Knitting and Crocheting Judging

Junior Fair Clothing Exhibit Judging

Junior Fair Cake Decorating Judging

Open Class Clothing Judging

Open Class Home Furnishings Judging

Open Class Honey Judging

Open Class Foods Judging

Open Class Flowers Judging

Open Class Farm Crops, Vegetables, and Fruits Judging

9:30 a.m.

Open Class Cultural Arts Judging

10:30 a.m.

Junior Fair Beef Breeding and Feeder Calves Judging

Open Class Beef Cattle Judging

Noon

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Junior Fair Market Beef and Showmanship Judging

DJ Set by NSB Entertainment on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

1 p.m.

Junior Fair Crops Judging

Open Class Knitting and Crocheting Judging

2 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Open Class Senior Citizens Judging

Open Class Photography Judging

3 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Nick’s Kids Show is a musically entertaining show for the entire family and invites children on stage to be part of a Rock ‘n Roll band. Everyone can participate in the Locomotion, the Freeze Dance, Hula Hoop and more.

3:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

Open Class Sheep Judging

4 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Junior Fair Sheep Lead Class and Breeder Judging

Junior Fair Explorer Judging

5 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Junior Fair Market Lamb Showmanship Judging

5:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

6 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Junior Fair Dog Obedience Performance Show

7 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull at the Grandstand

7:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

Kids Day on the Midway features unlimited rides with the purchase of a $20 wristband from 1 to 5 p.m. Wristbands from 6 to 10 p.m. are $25. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).

Judging in the Youth Building, Farm Progress Arena and Small Animal Building.

8:30 a.m.

Junior Fair Rabbit Judging

9 a.m.

Junior Fair Dairy Show

Junior Fair Cultural Arts, Communication Arts, Natural Science, Electricity, Mechanical Project, Animal Science, and Youth Leadership Self-Determined Judging

Noon

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

John Gay on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

2 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Junior Fair Computer Exhibits Judging

Chris Hodgson Acoustic on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

3 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

3:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

4 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Sammy Ray on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

5 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

5:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

6 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

6:30 p.m.

Meat Animal Sale Auction

7 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

7:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

8 p.m.

Clay Walker Concert at the Grandstand

9:30 p.m.

Madpolecats at Radio Park

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

Unlimited rides with the purchase of a $25 wristband from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).

Judging in the Farm Progress Arena, Sheep Barn and Small Animal Building.

9 a.m.

Junior Fair Poultry Judging

Junior Fair Dairy Showmanship

11 a.m.

Junior Britches Showmanship Contest

11:30 a.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Pull at Grandstand

Kids ages 3 to 12 compete in age and weight classes in the Pedal Pull. Contestants should arrive 15 minutes early for registration, pedal tractors of different sizes provided.

Noon

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Open Class Dairy Cattle Judging

When Implied on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

1 p.m.

Junior Fair Music Performance Judging

2 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Crown on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

3 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

3:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

4 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Trash Pandas on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

5 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Celebrity Cream Puff Contest at Radio Park

5:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

6 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Junior Fair Swine Showmanship

7 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

7:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

8 p.m.

Russell Dickerson Concert at the Grandstand

9:30 p.m.

FM Rodeo at Radio Park

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

Family Day on the Midway from noon to 5 p.m. Get 20 tickets for a special price of $10. Special price tickets must be used by 5 p.m. Regular prices from 5 p.m. to closing are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).

Judging in the Junior Livestock Building, Small Animal Building, Youth Building and Farm Progress Arena.

8 a.m.

Junior Fair Goat Judging

8:30 a.m.

Junior Fair Cavies Judging

9 a.m.

Junior Fair Cat and Kitten Judging

Horse Pull at Grandstand

10 a.m.

Junior Fair Younger Brother/Sister Exhibit Class

Noon

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Warehouse 4 on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

12:30 p.m.

Dodge County Holstein Futurity Show

1 p.m.

Farm Tractor Pull at the Grandstand

2 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

20 Minute Mission on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

3 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Chainsaw Carving Auction

3:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

4 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Small Animal Auction

Sabotage on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

5 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

5:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

6 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

7 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Supreme Showmanship

7:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

8 p.m.

Smash Mouth Concert at the Grandstand

9:30 p.m.

Whiskey Flats at Radio Park

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

Rides are open from noon to 5 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).

9 a.m.

Pernat Haase Meats 4WD Truck Pull at the Grandstand

10 a.m.

Little Flock Showmanship Contest

10:30 a.m.

Pig Pals Swine Spectacular

11:30 a.m.

Dairy Youth Recognition Auction

Noon

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Driving Buddies on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

1 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Little Bunny Huddle Showmanship

Junior Fair Model Horse Judging

Demolition Derby at the Grandstand

1:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

Little Britches Showmanship Contest

2 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Vacant Church on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

3 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Little Shepherds Showmanship Contest

3:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

4 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Avionics on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

5 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

Junior Fair Herdsmanship Awards

5:30 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

6 p.m.

Demolition Derby at the Grandstand