Dodge County Fairground updates revealed: Funds to improve grounds with shelters, repairs

DODGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – The Dodge County Fairgrounds will be looking their best this summer as awarded funds will aid in the construction of two new shelters and updates to many other facilities.

The 135th annual (not including 2020 which was cancelled due to COVID-19) festival of music, food, and youth education will be held Aug. 17-21. The Dodge County Fair is the area’s main event with three nights of concerts on an outdoor stage surrounded by area youth exhibits and a wide variety of fried “fair” food and dairy treats. The music festival and concert venue entertain country and rock concert-goers from throughout the state of Wisconsin and the upper Midwest.

New to the fair this year will be two shelters provided by Dodge County through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. A total of $60,000 was awarded to complete an enclosed shelter and an open pavilion on the fairgrounds’ west side.

“The first shelter is a building that will replace what we had as a food tent,” said Dodge County Fair Association Treasurer Sharon Keil. “The Meat Animal Committee and several other groups always provide food for supporters of fair events. State laws have changed enough that we couldn’t use the Farm Progress Arena for serving food, which we had done for many years.”

For the past three years organizers rented a tent to place on a paved area between the Small Animal Building and the Junior Livestock Sheep Barn.

“When these ARPA funds became available we thought wouldn’t it be nice to put a permanent building there,” said Keil. “Then we could use it for other things as well.”

The other shelter will be placed over an existing concrete slab across from the Commercial Building. It will have benches and is slated to have live music in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of the fair.

Keil spoke for the Dodge County Fair Association, which is an independent non-profit organization separate from county government.

“I can’t tell you how much we appreciate everyone on the county board who could see the advantages of having these structures on the grounds,” said Keil. “If anything happens in the way of weather you can have a place to find shelter, be it rain or a storm. There are a lot of other uses as well, which we are extremely grateful for.”

Funds are expended by the board and the fair association will be reimbursed for the money spent.

Both buildings will hopefully be ready for use by the time of the fair. Building materials have arrived on-site and are ready for installation. Contractor Cleary Building of Verona is completing the tasks.

Also benefiting beautification efforts this year will be a $200,000 Wisconsin Tourism Grant to cover funds lost because of the 2020 COVID cancellation. Gov. Tony Evers distributed $21.9 million in grants through the Tourism Capital Investment Grant Program, which assisted 27 local governments and organizations with major tourism-related capital improvement projects across the state.

“We did an awful lot of work to make the grounds look good this year,” said Keil. When I came on the Fair Association Board 15 years ago, then-president, Bob Gosfeld said we had to paint the roofs. We finally got it done and it all looks really nice.”

“With those funds we repainted all the barns and repaired and repainted all of the roofs on the grounds,” said Keil. “We also repainted the grandstand and did a lot of work on the Youth Dairy Building.”

"As always there's a lot to see and do," said association president Doug Ninmann. "We hope everyone comes out to see what we have to offer, and guarantee a good time for all."

ARPA funds are also being sought for a new commercial building, although there has been no news on whether that appeal will be successful.

“We still have hopes for that request, but there hasn’t been any news so far,” said Keil. “Right now we’re waiting and hoping for the best.”