Dodge County Sheriff and investigator respond to appeal of federal rights case

MILWAUKEE – An attorney for Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt and investigator Robert Neuman filed a response brief on Thursday in an appeal that is ongoing in the United States Court of Appeals by Selepri Amachree after the original case of illegal detainment was dismissed.

Schmidt sent a press release on Thursday afternoon which includes the summary of their case.

In the dismissed federal lawsuit, Amachree said he was illegally detained in the Dodge County Jail for more than six months by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin issued an order on March 11, dismissing a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Amachree against Dodge County, Sheriff Dale Schmidt, investigator Robert Neuman, as well as several state and federal officials.

Beyond the content of the brief, lead counsel for Dodge County, Attorney Samuel Hall, Jr., has provided the following summary of the case:

In late 2016, Amachree contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requesting the privilege of professional visitation access in the Dodge County Jail. This enhanced access is often provided to attorneys and other professionals who require confidential communications.

In evaluating the request for professional visitor access, Schmidt directed that a background investigation of Amachree be conducted.

During the course of that investigation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) informed the sheriff’s office of an active Final Order for Removal. This bars the individual from returning to the U.S. for a period of years, or in some cases permanently.

Based on that active Final Order for Removal, federal law enforcement advised the sheriff’s office that they intended to take Amachree into federal custody.

On Feb. 24, 2017, Amachree was invited to a meeting at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the results of the background investigation which gave Schmidt no choice but to deny access to Amachree as a professional visitor in the jail. At that meeting, ICE agents placed Amachree into federal custody.

Dodge County has long maintained a contract with the federal government to house federal inmates. Amachree was held in the Dodge County Jail in federal custody, as his immigration case progressed in the federal courts. During that period, Amachree was a federal inmate, exclusively at the direction of the federal government.

At the conclusion of the immigration litigation, Amachree was released from the Dodge County Jail at the direction of federal law enforcement.

According to the suit, Amachree — an African immigrant who has had permanent legal resident status in the United States for 50 years — was taken into custody on Feb. 27, 2017, at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Juneau. A federal judge ordered Amachree to be released from jail in September 2017.

Defendants who were named in the suit include U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; ICE officers Brent Kriehn and Joseph Halase; Board of Immigration Appeals; Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt; Dodge County District D.A. Kurt Klomberg; retired Dodge County Detective Robert Neuman; and Dodge County.

Amachree filed the notice of appeal in June following Eastern District of Wisconsin Judge Brett Ludwig dismissed Selepri Amachree’s suit with prejudice, which means the case cannot be re-filed, in March.

Amachree alleged in the complaint that Schmidt conspired with immigration agents to detain Amachree in 2017.

Amachree had deportation ordered for drug arrest more than 20 years ago. A Supreme Court decision in 2006 stated that such drug offenses did not rise to the level of deportation. Amachree has said that the detention was motivated by his work with recovering drug addicts in the county court system.