Dodge County Toy Bank locations listed
There are several locations to drop of toys for the Dodge County Toy Bank. The 2021 list is complete for families and toys will be distributed on Dec. 12.

The toy bank continues to build up the toy store each year to fulfill the wish lists of Dodge County children. The drop off locations are at:

Beaver Dam

  • Slumberland
  • National Exchange Bank
  • All American Bank locations
  • Key West Tanning Salon & Spa
  • Lidtke Motors
  • SSM Health
  • Shoe Sensations

Brownsville

  • Invenergy

Juneau

  • Dollar General
  • Edward Jones – Andrew Mehan
