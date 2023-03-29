JUNEAU – Dodgeland School District has two contested races on the April ballot for two open seats on the Dodgeland School Board.

Dodgeland has two seats open for the city of Juneau/town of Oak Grove. Dodgeland School board members Stacy Schmitt and Nick Rennhack are up for reelection and running again. Rennhack did not submit answers to questions sent to him about the position. Craig Bunkoske is also running for the position. In addition, there is one seat up for reelection. Incumbent Carla Nico is running against Bruce Haan for the position.

Craig BunkoskeBunkoske has a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Upper Iowa University with a minor in psychology member of civic organizations. He is a member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church and School Board and Juneau Rec boys’ basketball coach.

“I worked as an adolescent counselor for over 11 years and in the banking and finance sectors for over 25 years,” Bunkoske said. “I have coached and participated in different sports for almost my entire life including in the Juneau Rec Dept. I believe with this knowledge and experience that I can be a positive asset to the Dodgeland School Board.”

Bunkoske said that some things that would make him a good candidate for the school board is his openness to listen and learn and his passion to learn and listen to others about the concerns and ideas to improve the schools. In addition, Bunkoske said he wants to be a proactive member of the board.

“If I see a problem or issue, I want to bring it to the forefront and do whatever I possibly can resolve any issue idea to make Dodgeland better than it was the day before,” Bunkoske said.

One area that Bunkoske is passionate about is changing the culture of the athletic program.

“I have been honest about what I am hoping to accomplish if elected to the board,” Bunkoske said. “Athletics will be my main priority but I am willing to listen, learn, and research all other topics presented before the board.”

“Although I have only been a permanent resident of Juneau for over two years, I have had a close tie with the community for over 40 years,” Bunkoske said. “In that time I have met many people, two of my sons attended St. John’s Lutheran School and Dodgeland Schools, and we are members of St. John’s Lutheran Church. As I stated before, the constant concern that I have witnessed and discussed with residents of Juneau is the athletic programs. Instead of ignoring these concerns, I decided to try to do something to help and pay back the community that graciously welcomed my family when we were outsiders.”

Bunkoske said he believes there are residents who want to see change in the schools, including the athletics program.

“If the residents feel satisfied with the status quo, especially in the athletic departments, and they want their school board members to always vote the same with each other, then they should vote for the incumbents and continue business as usual,” Bunkoske said. “If they are finally ready for a change and someone that is retired, will ask questions, will finally focus on the concerns of the athletic departments, will physically be at games and be available to discuss any concerns and represent the families and youths of the Dodgeland School District, then they will vote for me. I am willing to use my time, knowledge, and experience to do everything possible to change the attitudes of our residents.”

Stacy Schmitt

Schmitt is a nursing instructor at UW-Madison, School of Nursing. She has a master’s degree in nursing education, a bachelor’s degree in community health education and an associate’s degree in nursing. She also works occasionally as a registered nurse at a local hospital and teaches fitness classes at the YMCA of Dodge County.

Schmitt has resided in the district for over 16 years and grew up in Dodge County. She and her husband Josh have four children, all of whom attend Dodgeland. She also coaches numerous sports teams for her children and is active member of her church.

This is Schmitt’s fourth term running for a school board member position. She is currently the clerk on the school board.

“I am running again because it has been a pleasure serving on the school board for the past nine years,” Schmitt said. “I see firsthand how great our educators, staff, students, and administrators are. The school board has been very fiscally responsible, and our focus has always been on “The Road to a Better Tomorrow.” As a school board member, I continue to push for high academic standards. I strive to keep the best interest of our students and staff in mind when making decisions. I also like to see that our extra-curricular activities are thriving.”

Bruce Haan

Haan has been a teacher for 15 years. Nine of those years he taught at Dodgeland. He and his wife, Jean live in Juneau, and they met while they both were teaching at Dodgeland. They both currently teach in the Hustisford School District.

He earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in math education.

“When I am not teaching, I love to fish, play golf, and play soccer in the Juneau Summer Rec League,” Haan said. “I have never been on a school board before, but I have worked in a school and I have paid attention to what goes into running a quality school.”

His wife and he have been members of Dodgeland Booster Club for the past 7 years.

Haan said that his main reason for running was to give voters an option on the ballot.

“As a candidate, I am not beholden to anyone or any special interests,” Haan said. “I can think for myself. I will listen to different ideas and opinions before making my own decision, but voters can be assured that any decision I make will, in fact, be my own and in the best interest of the people of the school district. I know Dodgeland has a lot of potential and I want to see that potential realized. A good strong school can be the backbone of a community.”

Haan said he does feel he is a strong candidate with his experience.

“I am very familiar with the education landscape, including the families of Dodgeland,” Haan said. “I know what it takes to educate a young person and what issues should be addressed to help Dodgeland be successful.

“I have been in the trenches, I know what it takes to offer a good education,” Haan said. “I know how to raise staff morale, how to raise academic expectations, and how to help make Dodgeland a better academic institution.”

Haan said that the two concerning issues facing the Dodgeland School Board is teacher retention and better academics.

“These two issues are very much tied together,” Haan said. “Dodgeland needs to do a better job of retaining good teachers that can then do their jobs, which will provide a better education to the students that will help raise test scores. The revolving door within the staff must stop. For example, Dodgeland is on at least their third math teacher in my position since I stopped working there six years ago. I know of many others who have left because they feel unappreciated, overworked, or neglected.”

After two consecutive facilities referendums, the building is in great shape and should be ideal for learning, Haan said.

“Now we need to get the expectations, curriculums, and teachers (and keep the good ones) in place to make Dodgeland a better academic institution,” Haan said. “The main purpose of a school is education, and, quite frankly, Dodgeland is missing the mark in some of the academic areas as evidenced by the recent test scores. The current school board have been great marshals of the finances of the district, it’s time now to focus on making Dodgeland a better place to work and learn.”

Carla Nico

Nico and her family have lived in Juneau for 12 years. Her sons, Odin and Soren, attend Dodgeland for elementary and middle school. She owns a flooring business that services a large area with her husband, Adrian.

She attended Northwest Missouri State University and Santa Fe Community College. In her free time, she has enjoyed coaching soccer in the community for several years and now devote a lot of time supporting her sons’ wrestling.

“I feel that is my duty to serve the community,” Nico said. “My decisions as a board member go through two filters with each item I vote on. The first is, ‘Is this good for the kids?’ And, the second is, ‘Is this good for the community?”

Nico said she has learned a lot from her roles on the board.

“As treasurer and Finance Committee Member, I carefully review all budget and expenditure items,” Nico said. “As a member of the Policy and Curriculum Committee, I work hard to make sure that the policies in place are good for the kids and that the curriculum is best for the success of all of the students. My decisions are not swayed by an agenda or current popular social issues, but align with the values of our community. Just as I, think wrestling is a wonderful lesson for my boys in teaching them to become good men, through strength, hard work, humility and respect; I believe that the dedicated members of Dodgeland school board help our students to grow to be good, productive members of our community. I am open and available to any parents or community members for any needs or concerns. By voting for me, you are allowing me to continue the important work I have been doing on the board.”

