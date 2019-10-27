The run is over for Dodgeland’s prep girls cross country team. Barely.
After making it to the WIAA Division 3 state meet each of the last three seasons, the Trojans saw their bid for trip No. 4 come up four points short as they took third (90 points) at Saturday’s sectional meet at UW-Whitewater behind runner-up Burlington Catholic Central (86). Ozaukee won the meet with 44 points.
“We knew our girls would not be considered a favorite to make it out as a team but we have progressed and felt that we had a chance to continue our streak,” Dodgeland coach Barry Smanz said. “We ran our best and just came up short. We’re very proud of our girls.”
There was a consolation prize, however. Two of them, actually.
With the top five individuals who aren’t on either of the top two teams also advancing to state, senior Kaitlin Pickart was able to grab the last individual spot by taking seventh overall in the 5,000-meter girls race with a time of 21 minutes, 41.5 seconds and junior Evan Finger claimed the third spot by taking fourth in the boys 5,000-meter race in 17:47.2.
“The top three broke early and Kaitlin stayed with that next group,” Smanz said. “Whitewater is considered to be one of the toughest courses around. Before the race you could just tell how focused she was and knew that good things were going to happen.”
As for Finger, who’s making his second trip to state, “He’s like a machine — he’s so smooth,” Smanz said. “He has so much maturity with his racing knowledge. Last year he picked up state meet experience. This year he’ll be ready for a breakout race.”
He’s like a machine. He is so smooth. He has so much maturity with his racing knowledge. Last year he picked up the State meet experience. This year he’ll be ready for a break out race.”
The Dodgeland boys do not have a full team and so they didn’t factor into the team results. Wayland sophomore Griffin Hughland took ninth in 18:09.2 and missed out on a state berth by one spot.
Trojans’ sophomore Brielle Blome took 11th in the girls race (21:55.2) and missed out on making it to state by two spots.
Area girls volleyball teams bow out
Beaver Dam gave it a good at upsetting Watertown in Saturday night’s Division 1 regional championship game, but the seventh-seeded Golden Beavers came up a hair short, losing 22-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23, 15-11 to second-seeded Watertown — the seventh-ranked team in D1 according to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.
Meantime in the D4 regional finals, fourth-seeded Randolph suffered a 25-14, 25-15, 25-20 loss at top-seeded Burlington Catholic Central and second-seeded Hustisford was handed a 25-12, 25-16, 25-19 loss by visiting and third-seeded Gibraltar.
Warriors upset by Panthers
Second-seeded Waupun and seventh-seeded Plymouth played to a 1-1 draw through 90 minutes of regulation time and so the match went to a shootout, which was won 3-1 by the visiting Panthers as the slipper fit for them in the Division 3 regional finals on Saturday afternoon.
In D4, 10th-seeded Mayville suffered an 8-1 loss at No. 2 seed Lake Mills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)