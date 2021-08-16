 Skip to main content
Dodgeland Trojans
Braxton Kohn

Dodgeland's Braxton Kohn hauls in a deep pass during a recent practice. Now with a full offseason under the leadership of second-year coach Paul Scheel, the Trojans are looking to improve upon an 0-7 campaign last fall.

Coach: Paul Scheel, 8th season overall (31-34), 2nd season at Dodgeland (0-6).

Last season: The Trojans were fortunate to be able to play six games amid the fog of COVID-19.  Unfortunately for the Trojans, they lost all six games. Their closest loss was 35-7 to Horicon/Hustisford on Oct. 23, and their best showing in terms of offensive production was a 52-14 loss to Pardeeville on Nov. 13.

He’s going to be missed: Andrew Benzing. The 6-foot-4, 165-pounder did a little bit of everything for the Trojans, averaging 3.8 yards per carry over 59 carries for 224 yards and two TDs while also catching five passes for 79 yards and a TD. On defense, he had 17 solo tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup, and on special teams he made both extra points he attempted while averaging 31.1 yards per punt on 26 punts.

He’s back: Not he, they — senior OL/DL Rogan Derge, junior OL/DL Brendan Rushing and senior WR/DB Tristan Hahn. All played in 2019 but opted not to last season due to, as Scheel put it, "the things that were/are going on in our world."

