Dodgeland Trojans

Did you know?

2020 marked the second time Scheel took over for Doug Miller, who retired a couple months prior to what would have been his 39th year as a head coach. Miller, whose career record is 255-119, stepped down at Waterloo after 2012 to assist his son Curt, then the head coach at Monroe. When he did so, Scheel ascended to the role of head coach at Waterloo. Miller would become head coach at Dodgeland in 2014, with Scheel joining his staff in the offseason following the 2017 campaign.