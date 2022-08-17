Returning: The Trojans will have starting quarterback junior Nathan Johnson (above) return and will play defensive back as well. Juniors Thomas Tredeau and John Shramek will return as a running backs and linebackers. Up front, senior Joey Statz and juniors Quentin Kramer, Ryan Fehrman and Landon Roy will man the offensive and defensive lines.

Outlook: The Trojans will have a lot against them this year. Krivanek was hired in late May as a first-year head coach who had previously been the defensive coordinator with the Fall River/Rio co-op the last 11 seasons with a 36-31 overall record. Krivanek added former Fall River/Rio coach Cody Schultz, who took the Wayland Athletic Director position this summer, to the coaching staff. He also brought the Rebels’ former offensive coordinator Bob Landsee to coach. Former Dodgeland offensive and defensive coordinators Tim Shramek and Steve Good also joined the coaching staff. He said the previous coaching staff stopped recording stats early on last season, so he didn’t know much about the Trojans until they started practicing in August. Krivanek said, “I feel a great wealth of coaching knowledge will be vital in restoring Dodgeland football back to excellence.”