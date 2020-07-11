Donations needed for stuff the bus program

A stuff the bus program will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, 104 Industrial Drive, Columbus.
School supplies needed include:
- Backpacks
- Educational books, puzzles, toys
- Funds for field trips, yearbooks, hot lunch
- Gift cards for tennis shoes, clothing, boots, coats, snow pants, hats/gloves, socks
- Youth Headphones
- Snacks
Donations and checks can also be dropped off at Color X Salon, 1345 Park Ave., Columbus, Mane Attractions, 162 McCrae Road, Fall River or Farmers & Merchants Union Banks, 104 Industrial Drive, Columbus and 637 S. Main St., Fall River.
For more information, visit columbus.k12.wi.us/supplylists.
