Downtown Beaver Dam to have spooky fun Halloween weekend

Casket races, costume contests and witches dancing, oh my, downtown Beaver Dam will be the place to be for the youngest to oldest ghouls and goblins on Oct. 29.

“Our main thing this fall will be the downtown fest,” Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce tourism manager Jessica Helman said.

South Spring Street, from Mill Street to Front Street, will be shut down along with the 100 block of Front Street, Helman said. There will be martial arts and gymnastics demonstrations and activities at Beaver Dam Community Library. Events will go on from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. with activities for all ages.

“It is a community wide event that will be family friendly,” Helman said.

The day will kick off with the witches dance. Helman said anyone who is interested in joining can attend the rehearsals which will be held outside Dance Now Studios in the parking lot. Everyone is invited to participate and there is no signup. The rehearsals are Oct. 7, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 beginning at 6 p.m. and Oct. 22 starting at 10 a.m.

The dance will be done on Front Street, and there will also be business trick or treating, along with a D.J. and food trucks, Helman said. There will also be activities including a box maze in back of McKinstry’s Furniture, activities at the chamber and pumpkin bowling downtown.

“The historical society will be doing an architecture scavenger hunt with six buildings to look for,” Helman said.

The chamber will be holding a costume contest and a scarecrow contest for downtown businesses.

New this year is the casket race on Spring Street. Teams of at least five people who should be dressed up with their caskets for the race. Preregistration is required. Casket specifications are available on the chamber website. Helman said that people may build their own casket or even use a real one if there are wheels attached to it. There is a discounted price to buy the supplies at Casket Builder Supplies, but people may use their own materials as well and decorate the boxes.

“One team is doing a pirate theme, and they all will come dressed up as pirates,” Helman said.

The casket and witches procession will be at noon with the casket race at 1 p.m. At 6 p.m. will be the closing parade, so it is a hope that the caskets will have lights on them as well.

Although the day of events will be done after that, Helmer said there will be a Zombie’s After Dark bar crawl that night. Those going out for the night will be able to get tickets for drinks at downtown establishments.

It also will be the last farmer’s market that weekend, Helman said.

“It is just a really great community event,” Helman said. “There is something for all the members of our community and for everyone to have fun that day.”