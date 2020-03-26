DOWNTOWN PORTAGE EMPTY
Related to this story
Most Popular
JUNEAU — Dodge County Public Health officials confirmed on Saturday that two people in Dodge County have tested positive for the novel coronav…
Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz officially announced a state of emergency over the spread of coronavirus March 17, a day after the first conf…
For the second time in less than two years, Columbus High School will be looking for a new leader.
- Updated
President Trump's economy is built on excessive tax cuts, debt and artificially low interest rates. It probably doesn't stand a chance against the coronavirus pandemic.
For the second time in less than two years, Columbus High School will be looking for a new leader.
- Updated
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):
The Baraboo Fire Department responded to a call Friday morning which Chief Kevin Stieve said resulted in a “major loss” for the retreat space …
- Updated
To save thousands of lives, we have temporarily shut down our economy. This has been a necessary tactic, but it cannot be our permanent strategy.
Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith announced Friday that a resident who made a false claim of testing positive for the new coronavirus has been rec…
Necedah schools to remain closed indefinitely due to COVID 19, virtual learning planned for remainder of school year
Necedah School District no longer plans to reopen during the 2019-2020 school year, instead planning on virtual instruction for students for t…