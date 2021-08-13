 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
0 Comments

Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette

  • 0
Dylan Elsing (copy)

Poynette's Dylan Elsing looks to race away from an Orfordville Parkview/Albany defender during a COVID Spring Large Conference game last spring.

Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News