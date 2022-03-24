 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Central — Boys

  • 0
Aiden Hawkinson, Ryan Bye

La Crosse Logan's Mike Markos (bottom left) looks on as Ryan Bye (right) defends Waupun's Aiden Hawkinson driving to the basket during a game at Beaver Dam High School on Nov. 26.

The Waupun boys basketball team was in rebuilding mode this season, resulting in a 3-9 record in East Central Conference play.

However, even though the Warriors had no first-team selections on the ECC's postseason awards list, there were bright spots.

One was freshman Aiden Hawkinson, a second-team pick who averaged 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game. And the other was junior Aaron Hull, an honorable mention recipient who averaged 8.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest. 

Player of the Year honors went to Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s Austin Wagner, who led the Chargers with 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game.

ALL-EAST CENTRAL CONFERENCE — BOYS

Player of the year — Austin Wagner, Sr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran.

FIRST TEAM — Austin Wagner*, Sr., KML; Riley Brooks*, Jr., Ripon; Antoine Coleman-Thull*, Jr., Kewaskum; Murphy Strebelinski, Sr., Berlin; Logan Loether, Jr., Winneconne; Garrett Murphy, Soph., KML.

People are also reading…

*Unanimous

SECOND TEAM — Jake Steinhardt, Sr., Plymouth; Aiden Hawkinson, Fr., Waupun; Ryan Cook, Jr., Kewaskum; Tyler Johnson, Sr., Berlin; Jackson Ellis, Jr., Winneconne; Metthew Boxrud, Sr., KML; Mason Knueppel, Sr., KML; Tyler Youngbauer, Sr., Winneconne.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kewaskum — Miles Suprenant, Sr. Plymouth — Jeb Nytes, Sr. Waupun —  Aaron Hull, Jr.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News