East Central — Boys

The Waupun boys basketball team was in rebuilding mode this season, resulting in a 3-9 record in East Central Conference play.

However, even though the Warriors had no first-team selections on the ECC's postseason awards list, there were bright spots.

One was freshman Aiden Hawkinson, a second-team pick who averaged 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game. And the other was junior Aaron Hull, an honorable mention recipient who averaged 8.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

Player of the Year honors went to Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s Austin Wagner, who led the Chargers with 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game.

ALL-EAST CENTRAL CONFERENCE — BOYS

Player of the year — Austin Wagner, Sr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran.

FIRST TEAM — Austin Wagner*, Sr., KML; Riley Brooks*, Jr., Ripon; Antoine Coleman-Thull*, Jr., Kewaskum; Murphy Strebelinski, Sr., Berlin; Logan Loether, Jr., Winneconne; Garrett Murphy, Soph., KML.

*Unanimous

SECOND TEAM — Jake Steinhardt, Sr., Plymouth; Aiden Hawkinson, Fr., Waupun; Ryan Cook, Jr., Kewaskum; Tyler Johnson, Sr., Berlin; Jackson Ellis, Jr., Winneconne; Metthew Boxrud, Sr., KML; Mason Knueppel, Sr., KML; Tyler Youngbauer, Sr., Winneconne.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kewaskum — Miles Suprenant, Sr. Plymouth — Jeb Nytes, Sr. Waupun — Aaron Hull, Jr.

