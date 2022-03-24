East Central — Girls

Waupun dominated most opponents in the East Central Conference this season, leading to the league title with an 11-1 record.

Two Warriors stood out most in senior Abbie Aalsma and sophomore Kayl Petersen as they lead the conference in scoring at 21.2 points and 16.9 points per game, respectively. Petersen also averaged 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks, while Aalsma put up 3.2 steals per contest.

For their efforts, not only were they picked as first team All-ECC but also as the league's co-Players of the Year and first-team selections.

They weren’t the only Warriors to be selected to the first team, though — senior Naomi Aalsma and Sophomore Gracie Gopalan made the list as well.

Gopalan averaged 7.9 points, 4.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while Aalsma put up 4.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists a contest.

ALL-EAST CENTRAL CONFERENCE — GIRLS

Co-Player of the year — Abbie Aalsma, Sr., Waupun; Kayl Petersen, Soph., Waupun

FIRST TEAM — Naomi Aalsma, Sr., Waupun; Gracie Gopalan, Soph., Waupun; Kayl Petersen, Soph., Waupun; Abbie Aalsma, Sr., Waupun; Madi Dogs, Jr., Kewaskum; Annie Christensen, Sr., Kewaskum; Taylor Schwalenberg, Soph., KML; Joey Perry, Winneconne.

SECOND TEAM — Morgan Adams, Jr., Kewaskum; Alexa Schwalenberg, Sr., KML; Makenzie Luehring, Fr., KML; Ava Booth, Sr., Plymouth; Alli Bumby, Jr., Ripon.

HONORABLE MENTION

Berlin — Kara Fritz, Sr., Berlin. Kewaskum —Julia Steger, Jr. KML — Madeline Leffel, Fr. Ripon —Karsyn Bauman, Soph. Waupun — Gabby Matamoros, Sr.

