Edith Ann
Hi there, I'm Edith Ann! I'm so awesome I need two names! My family moved and left me behind; their... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — Communities in Dodge County are continuing to report problems with garbage pickup services, and some are beginning to tak…
At age 37, Rainey Briggs asked his mother why he had spent almost all day, every day in middle school in a single classroom.
The Portage Common Council voted to hand a downtown bar a three-day suspension of their liquor license. Portage officials say the bar violated…
Neenah Creek Elementary School in Wisconsin Dells will close at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Two area schools are among 10 in Wisconsin who have chosen to begin the school year before the start of September as part of the COVID-19 safe…
A Necedah man is facing drug charges after allegedly crashing his car in a ditch and falling asleep.
Beaver Dam High School agriculture department has canceled the plant sale that was slated to be held at the school beginning this Saturday.
Foremost Farms no longer owns its Baraboo headquarters, but will remain a tenant there, as the Green Bay company that purchased the building p…
An Elroy woman is suing Kraft Heinz Food Company for allegedly deceptive packaging, claiming the company misleads purchasers of Bagel Bites Pi…
JUNEAU — The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office was notified Wednesday that some individuals have received auto-generated phone messages …