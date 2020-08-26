EDITORIAL: Another brutal police attack on an unarmed Black man. Did they not get the message?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Americans are bracing for a new round of protests after white officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, unleashed a barrage of gunfire at an unarmed Black man who appeared to pose no threat to them. In a video of the shooting, the man had his back turned to the officers when at least one opened fire at point-blank range. Considering that seven rounds were fired into Jacob Blake’s back, he was lucky to have survived.

Defenders of the police action can try all they want to portray Blake as the perpetrator of his own troubles. He failed to follow orders. He walked away when commanded to stop. He tried to get into his car where his three sons sat. Maybe, from the officers’ perspective, those constituted super-bad crimes. But under no law we know of can such infractions be construed as capital offenses worthy of attempting Blake’s immediate execution on the street.

Did the Kenosha officers overlook the endless video broadcasts of George Floyd’s killing under the knee of Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin? Did they somehow miss the message from weeks of national upheaval protesting excessive police force against Black citizens?

The message bears repeating just in case some St. Louis-area officers also didn’t get the memo: It’s time to find another way to enforce the law without resorting to lethal force for nonviolent misdemeanors.