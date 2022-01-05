Eli Uttech triples his season total with four goals in Beaver Dam's win over Monroe

New year, a new winning streak.

Well, the potential start to one, anyway.

Coming off just its third defeat of the year, a 3-0 loss to Mosinee on Dec. 30, the Beaver Dam boys hockey team bounced back with a 7-3 road win over Monroe on Tuesday night.

The Golden Beavers are now 9-3 on the season, including 5-1 through the first round of Badger East Conference play.

They trail Waunakee, a team they suffered a 10-3 loss at the hands of, marking their only league defeat, in the Badger East standings.

The two side will meet again on Jan. 18 in Beaver Dam, with the Golden Beavers looking to upset the Warriors, the sixth-ranked team in Division 1 according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net.

Eli Uttech had four goals, including one in each period, to lead the Golden Beavers over the Cheesemakers on Tuesday.

The senior defenseman lit the lamp for Beaver Dam's final tally of the first period and first tally of the second as the Golden Beavers led 5-0 before Monroe scored a pair to make it 5-2 headed to the third period.