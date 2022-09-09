Ellie Sattler

Tags
A married couple died after being ejected from their motorcycle in a crash in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department reported.
A gun was recovered at the scene and the deputy was equipped with a body camera, state officials said.
There was an explosion at Beagles Bar & Grill, a tavern on Flint Street in downtown Lyndon Station, on Sep. 1.
“It is still under investigation,” Riel said. “No citations were issued at this point. The sun appeared to be a factor in the accident.”
Merritt Andrew Parks, 66, faces multiple charges.
“It made sense to me at the time,” one Army veteran said. “It became crystal clear pretty quickly what they stood for .... They’re nuts.”
The suspect in the Sep. 1 explosion at Beagles Bar and Grill in Lyndon Station is currently awaiting formal charges while being treated for burns and detained by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.
Armando Loyal has been loyal to Circus Worlds' elephants for years. They're off to Hugo, Oklahoma, for the winter.
The Warriors scored twice in a little more than four minutes in the fourth quarter to secure a Badger Small Conference victory.
Pardeeville went high-tech to replace its old field-lining machine. A robot used across the athletic complex is expected to pay itself off rather quickly.
