ELWOOD WATSON COLUMN: Rittenhouse verdict could embolden white vigilantism

Paul Gosar, the politically unhinged, far-right Republican congressman, along with his equally seedy colleague Matt Gaetz, have talked of giving Rittenhouse a positions in their offices. Their politically ideological sidekick, Matthew Cawthorne, brazenly stated after the verdict on YouTube, “Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty, my friends.”

Rittenhouse, with the aid of his mother, went to Kenosha in the wee hours of the morning with an AR-15 gun. He needlessly injected himself into a dangerous situation and fatally shot two people, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, and almost killed a third person, Gaige Grosskreutz. While the panel of 12 jurors ultimately concluded that he exercised justifiable self defense, the truth is had he not taken it upon himself to engage in an act of vigilantism, he would never have found himself in such a position to begin with.

Most people realize there is virtually not a snowball's chance in hell that a non-white teenage boy would have been able to cross state lines armed with a deadly weapon they were not authorized to use, kill two protesters, then walk by an armed tank truck without being stopped by police. That kid would have been arrested on the spot, and its a good chance their parents would have been as well. Conservative commentator Charlie Sykes said it best: “If Kyle were black, he’d be dead.”