Art center in Beaver Dam reopens with Plein Air Exhibit

The Dodge County Center for the Arts is preparing to open its doors for the first time since March, with precautions being taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
DCCA Secretary/Treasurer Kraig Kasten said quite a few of the nonprofit organization’s volunteers are older and have decided to step away because of the pandemic.
“It’s completely understandable because they’re high risk,” he said. “So now is the time that we really need for people to come forward so we can keep this great place going.”
Chris Frinak, vice president of DCCA, said a core group of volunteers have been busily sprucing up the space at 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, in recent weeks.
The entire main floor of the building has been painted a shade of gray and the boardroom has been relocated downstairs, thereby opening up another area for exhibits. In order to alleviate the need for tools, nails or screws, a track hanging system was installed so framed art pieces could be hung and rearranged easily.
“Setting up exhibits will now be less time consuming and we won’t constantly be putting holes in the walls,” said Frinak.
Although the country is still in the midst of a health crisis, DCCA decided to dip its toes into the water by reopening with its annual Plein Air Festival because it is much of it occurs outside.
“En plein air” is the French expression for “in the open air” and is used to describe the freedom of painting outdoors, when artists recreate what they actually see at the time of the painting.
Artists will be painting in and around Dodge County the week of Aug. 23-29 and the public is encouraged to come out and watch them work.
Frinak said the festival used to only take place in Beaver Dam, but has been expanded to include the whole county. Those who are interested in painting can participate by visiting dodgecountyarts.org.
The art center hopes to provide a map on its website and Facebook page that will pinpoint the artists’ locations throughout the week.
The Plein Air Exhibit is scheduled at DCCA from Aug. 30 through Sept. 27. The public is invited to the exhibit’s opening on Aug. 30 from 1-4 p.m. Face masks are required and attendees are asked to enter through the center’s parking lot doors and exit through the front door.
“The main gallery will feature plein air works from Wisconsin artist Thomas Buchs and the works from other artists who painted during the week will be on display and for sale in our wet room,” Frinak said. “There will be Peoples’ Choice and Artists’ Choice awards given out, too.”
Buchs is leading a sold-out Plein Air Demonstration Saturday afternoon at DCCA. He is a founding member of Wisconsin Plein Air Painters Association, whose members seek to honestly interpret the natural and man-made beauty and diversity of Wisconsin’s landscapes and cultures. More information about Buchs’ artwork can be found at thomasbuchs.com.
“We’re really excited about opening up again and want everyone, young and old, to come out and enjoy this space,” said Kasten. “It’s not a library so you don’t have to whisper. It’s great to hear people call out, ‘Wow! Take a look at this!’ Art isn’t stuffy, it’s cool.”
