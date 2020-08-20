Art center in Beaver Dam reopens with Plein Air Exhibit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dodge County Center for the Arts is preparing to open its doors for the first time since March, with precautions being taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DCCA Secretary/Treasurer Kraig Kasten said quite a few of the nonprofit organization’s volunteers are older and have decided to step away because of the pandemic.

“It’s completely understandable because they’re high risk,” he said. “So now is the time that we really need for people to come forward so we can keep this great place going.”

Chris Frinak, vice president of DCCA, said a core group of volunteers have been busily sprucing up the space at 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, in recent weeks.

The entire main floor of the building has been painted a shade of gray and the boardroom has been relocated downstairs, thereby opening up another area for exhibits. In order to alleviate the need for tools, nails or screws, a track hanging system was installed so framed art pieces could be hung and rearranged easily.

“Setting up exhibits will now be less time consuming and we won’t constantly be putting holes in the walls,” said Frinak.