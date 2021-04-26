Audiences return to Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre

After a 14-month hiatus, the curtain at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center is set to rise again.

BDACT is hosting a comedy night starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday that will feature three stand-up comedians. Ron Wilkie, coordinator of the event, said being part of the center’s reopening is exciting.

“This is a big deal,” said Wilkie, “It’s the first live in-person show with both performers and an audience in the BDACT Fine Arts Center since the COVID-19 restrictions and we are making sure to practice good isolation protocols. I’m glad we’re finally opening up.”

BDACT Managing Director David Saniter said masks will be required to attend the performance and concessions won’t be sold with the intention that people will keep their masks on throughout the event. A limited number of tickets will be available in order to keep people appropriately distanced. There are 345-seats in the auditorium, with 100 seats being set aside for Saturday’s show.

“We will have every other row empty with two seats in between parties. The $20 tickets are being sold as general admission, but the box office will be assigning seats ahead of time so that everyone is properly spaced out,” said Saniter.

