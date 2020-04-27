BD, Mayville thespians win top awards

“I am so proud of the work that these high school students are doing on stage in Beaver Dam. And I am so lucky to have some fantastic adults who help them make words and notes on a page turn in to a couple hours of entertainment,” said Mark Lefeber, director of both Beaver Dam musicals.

To be eligible for the Jerry Awards, directors must apply to have their high school musical reviewed by the program. Three judges are assigned to see the show and critique it in a host of categories

Evaluations are compiled and sent to each school with nominations. In addition to being recognized at the awards show, participating students are eligible to audition for the Jerry Ensemble, which performs at the Jerry Awards show and in other capacities.

This was the first time Mayville High School took part in the awards program. Director John Dobbratz said the comprehensive written critique of acting, musical, staging and directorial skills will help the school’s theater program continue to grow.

Two students were honored for their work in Mayville High School’s fall production of “The Secret Garden.” Kaila Werner was recognized for Outstanding supporting performance and Isabelle Sabby won a Spirit award.