BD, Mayville thespians win top awards
BD, Mayville thespians win top awards

Carrying the Banner (copy)

The Overture Center has announced its 2020 Jerry Award winners. Natalie Dibert, center, earned best dance performance honors in two musicals; Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre's summer production of "Newsies" and Beaver Dam High School's fall production of "Mamma Mia."

 Aaron Holbrook

Cast and crew members from three area high school productions have earned accolades in the Jerry Awards program, run by the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison.

The program, named after philanthropist and arts supporter W. Jerome Frautschi, encourages and recognizes student excellence in musical theater.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019-2020 Jerry Awards Show will take place virtually this year. Award recipients will be recognized at 7 p.m., June 7 on Facebook Live. The 90-minute program will be made of video clips and can be seen at facebook.com/JerryAwards.

In its 11th season, 101 schools and community theater groups from 32 Wisconsin counties took part in the program. Eight-five productions were evaluated by educators and industry professionals who provided constructive feedback to the schools.

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s summer production of “Newsies” took honors in the following categories: Outstanding ensemble; Outstanding dance performance, Natalie Dibert; Outstanding music direction, Cassie Coenen and Mark Lefeber; and Spirit award, Luke Hahn.

Beaver Dam High School’s fall production of “Mamma Mia” won in the following categories: Outstanding dance performance, Natalie Dibert; Outstanding stage management, Elizabeth Kehrmeyer; Outstanding scenic design, Jessica Lefeber; and Outstanding supporting performance and Spirit award, Jack Jentz.

“I am so proud of the work that these high school students are doing on stage in Beaver Dam. And I am so lucky to have some fantastic adults who help them make words and notes on a page turn in to a couple hours of entertainment,” said Mark Lefeber, director of both Beaver Dam musicals.

To be eligible for the Jerry Awards, directors must apply to have their high school musical reviewed by the program. Three judges are assigned to see the show and critique it in a host of categories

Evaluations are compiled and sent to each school with nominations. In addition to being recognized at the awards show, participating students are eligible to audition for the Jerry Ensemble, which performs at the Jerry Awards show and in other capacities.

This was the first time Mayville High School took part in the awards program. Director John Dobbratz said the comprehensive written critique of acting, musical, staging and directorial skills will help the school’s theater program continue to grow.

Two students were honored for their work in Mayville High School’s fall production of “The Secret Garden.” Kaila Werner was recognized for Outstanding supporting performance and Isabelle Sabby won a Spirit award.

Secret Garden award nominees (copy)

Kaila Werner, center, acts in Mayville High School's fall musical, "The Secret Garden." Werner has earned a Jerry Award for outstanding supporting performance for her role in the production.

Twenty-five of the participating high school musical theater programs were affected by COVID-19 school closures, and couldn’t be reviewed for awards. Overture plans to pay tribute to those productions and students involved during the livestream event.

Videos from past awards shows can be found on PBS Wisconsin’s website, pbswisconsin.org.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

