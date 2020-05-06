Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre finds buyer for former building

In a little over a week, a piece of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will be turned over to new owners.
A contract is pending on the property at 219 N. Spring St. in Beaver Dam, which housed the 56-year-old organization’s theater performances for 35 years.
Built in 1912 as First Baptist Church, the local theater group purchased the building in 1983. More than 100 productions took the stage over the next three and a half decades. BDACT renovated a former elementary school on West Maple Ave and its Fine Arts Center opened to audiences for the first time on New Year’s Eve 2018.
BDACT Managing Director David Saniter declined to publicly name the purchasers of the Spring Street building until after the closing date of May 15. He did mention that there are no plans for the building to be torn down.
The BDACT Fine Arts Center has temporarily closed this spring due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions and Saniter said the sale of the former theater couldn’t have come at a better time.
“It will be nice not to have all the carrying costs and have it off our hands,” he said. “It’s at a good location in Beaver Dam and served us well for a long time.”
Because of the need to social distance, a large call for volunteers to empty the building in one day couldn’t happen. Small groups of people wearing masks have been hauling items to the Fine Arts Center over the past several weeks. Renovation work is still being completed on parts of the Maple Avenue building that audiences cannot see.
“We’re keeping busy even though no shows are rehearsing at the moment. Plans for the summer programs seem to change almost daily as we are making decisions going off what the CDC and the governor is saying,” Saniter said.
It is expected that when audiences are allowed to return to BDACT, they will need to be spaced out and possibly requested to wear masks.
The organization has concerns about whether or not people are going to come out to see shows right away after being told day after day to stay away from crowds.
“We also need to look out for the safety of our actors. It’s one thing to have an audience spaced apart, but how do you do that with actors. They’re going to have to rehearse and be in close quarters at some time,” he said.
BDACT is adapting its Tell-A-Tale this year by producing a virtual musical that was written in response to the ongoing pandemic. They will perform “The Show Must Go Online!” from people’s homes.
Directors Judy Pearce and Andy Estervig will work with students who will each receive a short scene/song to rehearse, video record and upload. When all the videos are played in order, they tell the story of a group of passionate students desperate to keep their annual musical alive… online.
BDACT will premiere the show on YouTube and plans to include a donation button.
“There are about 20 parts in the show. We have the rights to perform it as many times as we want, so we can have more than one version if there are many students interested. This will be for students currently in third through eighth grade,” he said.
Pearce said she hasn’t directed in three years and was looking forward to working in BDACT’s new theater.
“Now I’m excited to try something completely different by going online,” she said. “It will be a new experience for most of us and I am so glad to be working with Andrew. He’s much more knowledgeable about technology than I am.”
The big shows scheduled this summer at the Fine Arts Center include “Brigadoon” and “The Little Mermaid,” which are both Music Theatre International productions. MTI is a theatrical licensing agency based in New York City. Their offices and warehouses are closed right now because of COVID-19 restrictions so BDACT is having trouble getting the scripts and scores.
Mark Lefeber is slated to direct area high school students in “Brigadoon.” He said there was an amazing amount of interest from students even though the show faces uncertainty because of pandemic restrictions.
“We don’t have all the material yet,but the choreographer and I think we can do a lot virtually,” he said. “It would be nice, especially for the seniors who lost so many last things of their senior year, to have some return to normalcy.”
Saniter said he remains hopeful that the Fine Arts Center will re-open soon.
“We’re planning to bring in the shows that were postponed this spring, too, like Dueling Pianos and John McGivern.”
The nonprofit theater was able to attain a couple of grants to keep funds coming in during the required shutdown. Saniter said the organization is scaling back as much as possible. Donations are accepted anytime and can be mailed to BDACT, PO Box 216, Beaver Dam, WI.
“We’ve been thinking of ways to keep people engaged with BDACT. It’s time to figure out new ways to connect people to the performing arts,” he said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
