Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre finds buyer for former building

“There are about 20 parts in the show. We have the rights to perform it as many times as we want, so we can have more than one version if there are many students interested. This will be for students currently in third through eighth grade,” he said.

Pearce said she hasn’t directed in three years and was looking forward to working in BDACT’s new theater.

“Now I’m excited to try something completely different by going online,” she said. “It will be a new experience for most of us and I am so glad to be working with Andrew. He’s much more knowledgeable about technology than I am.”

The big shows scheduled this summer at the Fine Arts Center include “Brigadoon” and “The Little Mermaid,” which are both Music Theatre International productions. MTI is a theatrical licensing agency based in New York City. Their offices and warehouses are closed right now because of COVID-19 restrictions so BDACT is having trouble getting the scripts and scores.

Mark Lefeber is slated to direct area high school students in “Brigadoon.” He said there was an amazing amount of interest from students even though the show faces uncertainty because of pandemic restrictions.