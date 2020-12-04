Beaver Dam Community Theatre receives $47K grant; online holiday shows on the docket

Gov. Tony Evers boosted the holiday spirits of live entertainment venue operators in the state Thursday with the announcement of $15 million in grants.
Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre is being awarded almost $47,000 funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and administered through the Department of Administration. Ninety-five additional facilities that have been negatively affected by COVID-19 will also receive grants.
BDACT Managing Director David Saniter said the grant money will help immensely with building expenses incurred since the closing of the BDACT Fine Arts Center in March.
“It’s a lifeline to get us through this stretch so that when the COVID situation improves then we can open and be ready for business,” he said.
Wisconsin’s live entertainment centers were among the first small businesses to feel dramatic negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These venues serve as community gathering places and vibrant hubs for culture, art and innovation; however, the continued effects of COVID-19 across the state means they may be the last to fully re-open,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan in a press release. “These grants will hopefully bring a little hope to this industry as we all continue to push for additional action at the federal level to allow them to survive until we can fully embrace live entertainment in a healthy and recovered Wisconsin.”
Saniter said the nonprofit organization is keeping a close eye on recommendations from health officials and hopes to re-open at least partially in April. A patron appeal is currently underway and he encourages those who are able to make a contribution to the theatre at bdact.org.
And while arts and entertainment offerings may not be taking place in front of live audiences this holiday season, BDACT, along with other area organizations are producing online local content to keep community arts alive and well.
Upcoming virtual events include:
- Dec. 6, noon, The Red Kettle Concert to benefit the Salvation Army, Facebook event, donate at https://bit.ly/RedKettleConcert
- Dec. 6, 4 p.m., Wayland Academy’s Festival of Lessons and Carols, wayland.org/academics/fine-arts/lessons-and-carols
- Dec. 11, 7 p.m., Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Holiday Harmony hosted by Rick Ramirez, new videos released each week on YouTube, Facebook and bdact.org
- Dec. 12, 7 p.m., Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to support Columbus food pantry, facebook.com/events/373528847194270/
Dec. 13, 4:45 p.m., Swan City Ice Skater’s Holiday Exhibition to benefit PAVE, Facebook Live event Beaver Dam Swan City Ice Skaters
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
