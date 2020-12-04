Beaver Dam Community Theatre receives $47K grant; online holiday shows on the docket

Gov. Tony Evers boosted the holiday spirits of live entertainment venue operators in the state Thursday with the announcement of $15 million in grants.

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre is being awarded almost $47,000 funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and administered through the Department of Administration. Ninety-five additional facilities that have been negatively affected by COVID-19 will also receive grants.

BDACT Managing Director David Saniter said the grant money will help immensely with building expenses incurred since the closing of the BDACT Fine Arts Center in March.

“It’s a lifeline to get us through this stretch so that when the COVID situation improves then we can open and be ready for business,” he said.

Wisconsin’s live entertainment centers were among the first small businesses to feel dramatic negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

