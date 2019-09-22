The handiwork of budding artists and seasoned veterans will be joined together for the newest exhibit at the Dodge County Center for the Arts.
The Community Art Project will be unveiled Oct. 4 at an opening reception from 6-8:30 p.m. at DCCA, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.
Its purpose is to raise awareness of the visual arts by encouraging participation from individuals of all ages and abilities.
Contributors in the project have been picking up free small square canvases at the center and letting their creative juices flow. Anyone and everyone is asked to design something on the canvas and return it to DCCA by next Monday. There is no restriction on medium or style.
Project chairwoman Chris Frinak said the works of art will be collectively displayed as a large-scale mosaic on a wall at the center through Nov. 8.
In addition to being a spectacular display of artistic efforts, the Community Art Project serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit arts organization.
Each canvas will have a number on the back. During the monthlong exhibit, raffle tickets will be available for a suggested donation of $20. The numbers on the tickets will correspond to ones on the squares. When the show is over, the ticket-holder will receive the canvas with the matching number.
Since the selection is random, purchasers may receive a painting from an accomplished artist or the work of someone up and coming.
In conjunction with the Community Art Project, the Dodge County Center for the Arts is hosting a retrospective of Judy Beyer's work.
A retrospective is an exhibition that displays the entire collective of an artist’s career. Art viewers will be treated to the progression of Beyer’s work in a single location.
Beyer is a Dodge County native who attended a one-room school in Atwater and graduated from Waupun High School. She and her husband Al relocated often, both nationally and internationally, because of his job transfers. They came back to the area in 1998 and resided in Fox Lake before settling in Beaver Dam four years ago.
Beyer said as a young student, she always had creative urges, but there weren’t many art classes available. Following her marriage in the 1960s, she took a few classes in design.
“As we had a family, I needed a night out, so I signed up for a class in oils and that started it. Over the years, from wherever we moved, I looked for classes at colleges,” Beyer said. “At some places, I met artists where I really liked their work and I would ask them to teach me. And in other places where we lived, the art associations would bring in artists for workshops and I would go to them.
“So it’s really a big mixture of where I’ve learned: some college, some artisans and I read books. It’s fun to be stimulated to look at things differently.”
Retrospectives give an opportunity to view an artist’s maturity of technique and common themes across time. Typically, they can be challenging to execute because it’s difficult to borrow or gather the work of an individual’s life in one place.
The exhibit will include a few oil paintings on loan from Beyer’s family members, along with some pastels, acrylics and alcohol ink.
“But because we moved so much, I don’t have too much of my earlier work because I sold it in different places throughout the country,” she said.
A section of the art center will feature original watercolor illustrations Beyer completed for the book “My Story Wall,” which was released in January.
The book, authored by Bob Travis and Fred Bowes, is designed to introduce topics, trigger memories and promote family storytelling. It will be available for purchase at DCCA and Beyer will sign books during the exhibit’s opening reception.
Of all the mediums Beyer has worked with, she considers watercolors to be her favorite.
“I just love the way it flows and what you can do with it. Everybody says it’s a hard medium and it is for a little bit, but once you really get into it, you can manipulate it how you want,” she said. “My subject matters are variable upon my mood and I often like to paint from several photographs and make my own interpretation of them.”
Beyer said she is humbled to be chosen for the retrospective. Many of her pieces on display will be for sale, although some will be remain in private collections.
“It’s hard to give up some of my work,” she said. "My husband will say ‘You don’t want to sell that one, do you?’ We go back and forth about what to keep."
She did produce a watercolor that will be included in the Community Art Project mosaic.
“It’s a painting of hot air balloons we saw at an international balloon festival in Santa Fe, New Mexico,” she said. “The art project is such a neat idea. You’d be surprised at how much creativity is in the area.”
