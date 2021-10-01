DCCA exhibit features work of Beaver Dam artist Lara Kruchten

Lara Krutchen finds her purpose in life by creating.

“I create art because I am compelled to; I simply exist to create,” she said. “The art that comes from me is driven by my intuition and my intense need to learn new ways to show what is inside me to the outside world.”

Beginning Thursday night, numerous works by the Beaver Dam woman will be on display at the Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, through the month of November.

The exhibit of mixed media and collage artwork that Krutchen completed in the past three years fills two rooms at the center. She said she thinks one of the draws to this show is that she does a variety of art that people aren’t used to seeing.

“I use paint, clay, resin, oil, ink, paper, artist mediums, found objects, glue, wood, wax…the list goes on and on. I’m a mixed media artist because what I’m trying to say needs more than just one medium to say it,” she explained.

Krutchen said her struggles with bipolar disorder play into her art and bringing awareness to mental health issues is one of her goals.

“Life is full of layers and textures and depth and darkness and light, and so is the art that comes from me,” she said.