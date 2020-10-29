Dodge County Center for the Arts prepares for the holidays

The volunteers at Dodge County Center for the Arts are definitely in the holiday spirit this week, no matter what holiday is on the calendar.
On Saturday, families are invited to celebrate Fall Fest at the center, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam from 10 a.m. to noon. Free Halloween activity bags can be picked up in a safe, drive-through manner. The bag contains a ghost making kit and autumn coloring sheets are also being distributed.
Passersby will be able to watch as Chuck Vogel constructs a colorful fence along the back parking lot of the center. The fence is made up of boards decorated by area residents of all ages as part of a DCCA fundraiser. Plain boards were purchased for $25 by anyone who wished to use their artistic talents to design and paint a board. All completed boards are to be returned to the center by Saturday so they can be publicly displayed as part of the fence.
DCCA board member Kraig Kasten said more boards are available if someone is still interested in participating. Call (920) 341-6278 if unable to come Saturday.
“We’ve had a lot of cool designs that will really brighten up this spot,” he said. “There are about 80 boards and we’ll keep adding to it.”
Once Halloween is past, the “busy beavers” become “elves” and gear up for Christmas. The volunteers are already working to ready the arts center for its ever-popular Holiday Gift Gallery. Kasten said more elves are always welcome to join in the fun.
The annual gift gallery is DCCA’s major fundraiser and one many people look forward to attending. Items found at the gallery are treasured for being both handmade and unique. With many arts and crafts sales canceled in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic, a purchase from the DCCA Holiday Gift Gallery will help support the organization and local artisans, as well.
DCCA board member Chris Frinak said those interested in exhibiting and selling their work at DCCA can reserve their space by emailing her at chrisfrinak@gmail.com or calling Patsy Radtke at (920) 240-6944. The deadline to secure a spot is Nov. 1. Artwork is to be delivered to DCCA between Nov. 12-14. Contact Frinak or Radtke for details.
The Holiday Gift Gallery will be open to the public Nov. 20 through Dec. 13, with hours from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Starting Dec. 16, the gallery will be open at those same times every day through Dec. 23.
