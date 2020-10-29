Dodge County Center for the Arts prepares for the holidays

The volunteers at Dodge County Center for the Arts are definitely in the holiday spirit this week, no matter what holiday is on the calendar.

On Saturday, families are invited to celebrate Fall Fest at the center, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam from 10 a.m. to noon. Free Halloween activity bags can be picked up in a safe, drive-through manner. The bag contains a ghost making kit and autumn coloring sheets are also being distributed.

Passersby will be able to watch as Chuck Vogel constructs a colorful fence along the back parking lot of the center. The fence is made up of boards decorated by area residents of all ages as part of a DCCA fundraiser. Plain boards were purchased for $25 by anyone who wished to use their artistic talents to design and paint a board. All completed boards are to be returned to the center by Saturday so they can be publicly displayed as part of the fence.

DCCA board member Kraig Kasten said more boards are available if someone is still interested in participating. Call (920) 341-6278 if unable to come Saturday.

“We’ve had a lot of cool designs that will really brighten up this spot,” he said. “There are about 80 boards and we’ll keep adding to it.”