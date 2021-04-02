Dodge County Center for the Arts ready to refresh

Spring is touted as the season of change, and that certainly holds true at the Dodge County Center for the Arts.

A brand new multi-colored logo was unveiled by the nonprofit organization this week in an effort to brighten up its artistic appearance in the community. DCCA signage and building color changes are planned at 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, and the vibrant parking lot fence painted by supporters of all ages is nearing completion.

Having had a presence in Beaver Dam for more than 50 years, the former Beaver Dam Area Arts Association changed its name to the Dodge County Center for the Arts two years ago following its move into the former Bank Mutual building. Dennis Giese and Karen Tomko gifted the facility to the organization and requested it adopt an “all inclusive” sounding name.

Exhibits were held at the new location throughout 2019 but came to a grinding halt last March as the coronavirus pandemic shut things down. Board members Kraig Kasten and Chris Frinak said it was important to keep both its volunteers and the public as safe as possible. During the closure, they and other DCCA members worked on inside renovations and took time to rethink its operations.