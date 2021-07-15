Dodge County Center for the Arts sets goals, new exhibit begins

New members and volunteers are being sought by the Dodge County Center for the Arts to keep the nonprofit organization viable.
At its annual meeting Wednesday night, DCCA members brainstormed about how to attract people to become active participants in the arts group, which has had a presence in Beaver Dam for more than 50 years (formerly known as Beaver Dam Area Arts Association).
Member Kay Voelker said the need for greeters at the center is great because current ones are aging and not able to cover as many hours necessary to stay open. She expressed their importance, calling them the “public face” of DCCA.
Discussion of hiring a part-time gallery coordinator also took place. If that would happen, the center could be open more often.
DCCA moved to its new location at 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, in 2019. Several exhibits were held before closing down for 15 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DCCA President Bob Einwalter said he thinks many people don’t know where to find the organization or they refer to DCCA as “the old Bank Mutual.”
Efforts to alleviate the building’s identity issue include a colorful parking lot fence made of boards painted by community members and a soon-to-be installed sign with DCCA’s updated logo.
Kraig Kasten, a longtime DCCA board member, said plans are being finalized to hold a community art night each Thursday to bring people of all ages to use the center.
“We don’t want to be a ‘formal’ gallery. We want to exhibit art, but we want people to come here and have fun creating art,” he said.
Kasten said Amy McPherson conducted some popular classes before the shutdown. She is returning to teach “Painting Made Easy.” The first one focuses on mixed media and will take place Saturday. Sign up is at dodgecountyarts.org.
A new exhibit, “Off the Wall” is going on now through Aug. 1. Two rooms at the center feature art owned by DCCA members. The artwork is not for sale, but are treasured pieces that members wish to share with the public.
The gallery in the main room is open during shows. New art from McPherson, Ron Oszuscik, Laura Krutchen and Mari Lynne Katsma is available for purchase. The center also has hundreds of used books on its lower level for sale, with nothing priced over $1.
Building on past success, DCCA is planning another Plein Air Festival in August. A Grand Art Show, which will display works from the younger set, will take place in September.
For more information or to volunteer, contact DCCA at 920-341-6278 or info@dodgecountyarts.org.
