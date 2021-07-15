Dodge County Center for the Arts sets goals, new exhibit begins

New members and volunteers are being sought by the Dodge County Center for the Arts to keep the nonprofit organization viable.

At its annual meeting Wednesday night, DCCA members brainstormed about how to attract people to become active participants in the arts group, which has had a presence in Beaver Dam for more than 50 years (formerly known as Beaver Dam Area Arts Association).

Member Kay Voelker said the need for greeters at the center is great because current ones are aging and not able to cover as many hours necessary to stay open. She expressed their importance, calling them the “public face” of DCCA.

Discussion of hiring a part-time gallery coordinator also took place. If that would happen, the center could be open more often.

DCCA moved to its new location at 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, in 2019. Several exhibits were held before closing down for 15 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DCCA President Bob Einwalter said he thinks many people don’t know where to find the organization or they refer to DCCA as “the old Bank Mutual.”