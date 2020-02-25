Life and art of Nancy Zieman celebrated in Beaver Dam exhibit

Sprinkled throughout the “Celebrating Nancy Zieman” fiber arts exhibit, are photographs of Zieman with her family and friends, along with images of “Sewing With Nancy” behind the scenes.

Also on display are items from Zieman’s early years when she started sewing in 4-H. In 1991, she received the National 4-H Alumni Award and in 2014, the University of Wisconsin-Extension 4-H Youth Development Program inducted Zieman into the Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame.

Springer said attendees of the exhibit will be able to view Zieman’s actual free-motion machine-quilting frame and Baby Lock sewing machine.

“She used it to sew nearly 70 landscape quilts in about 20 years,” she said. “She did have help finishing her final one because of her terminal illness.”

She always said, “I lived a full life.”

An opening reception for the “Celebrating Nancy Zieman” fiber arts exhibit will take place Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam. The exhibit is supported by Firefly Fibers and admission to the center is always free and open to the public.