Life and art of Nancy Zieman celebrated in Beaver Dam exhibit

To honor the legacy of a local businesswoman and national sewing authority, Dodge County Center for the Arts is hosting the Celebrating Nancy Zieman fiber arts exhibit in March.
The exhibit features a large collection of original landscape wall quilts designed and sewn by Zieman.
Deanna Springer, vice president of marketing for Nancy Zieman Productions, said Zieman learned the art of landscape quilting from her longtime friend, Natalie Sewell. A landscape quilt involves more of a creative process rather than traditional pattern quilting.
“Before learning the process, Nancy was spending a lot of her time making and sewing tailored jackets and clothing,” she said. “But once she learned how to landscape quilt she said she was never going to make another pair of tailored black slacks again, she could buy those. She felt inspired and wanted to make room for this.”
The art of landscape quilting is a free-form method of building a botanical landscape scene from the background forward. The leaves, trees, and shrubbery that cover Zieman’s landscape quilts are motifs that she cut from cotton quilting fabrics.
“She fussy cut bits and bits and bits of little fabric. Then she glued thousands of pieces down individually using a glue stick,” said Springer.
Zieman later added borders and free-motion machine appliqued her design to the background fabric. She enhanced each landscape quilt with fabric paint, markers and oil pastels. This technique allowed her almost as much spontaneity as a painter painting a canvas.
In addition to the landscape quilts, the “Celebrating Nancy Zieman” fiber arts exhibit will feature articles from Zieman’s personal collection, including the very first “Nancy’s Notions” one-sheet flyer, along with first edition sewing books written by Zieman.
“All the items are on loan from the Zieman family. This is unique to the DCCA. It’s curated for the space,” she said.
Nancy Luedtke Zieman was born in 1953, and grew up on a family dairy farm near Oshkosh. She graduated in 1975 from UW-Stout where she studied clothing textiles and design, and journalism.
Luedtke married Richard Zieman in 1977, and his job moved the couple to northern Minnesota in 1979 – where Nancy started Nancy’s Notions at her kitchen table. She grew her business at home, later moving it to a building on Richard’s parents’ farm outside of Beaver Dam. Nancy and Richard opened the Nancy’s Notions catalog warehouse/showroom/retail store in Beaver Dam in 1985. Around the same time, the couple welcomed their first son Ted in 1982, and their second son Tom in 1991.
Zieman’s TV show “Sewing With Nancy” started in 1982 and instructed and inspired millions of sewing and quilting enthusiasts around the world. She recorded 35 years of how-to educational programing and it’s the longest running sewing show on TV.
Zieman passed away from cancer Nov. 14, 2017, at the age of 64. “Sewing With Nancy” continues to air on Public Television, at NancyZieman.com and on YouTube.
Sprinkled throughout the “Celebrating Nancy Zieman” fiber arts exhibit, are photographs of Zieman with her family and friends, along with images of “Sewing With Nancy” behind the scenes.
Also on display are items from Zieman’s early years when she started sewing in 4-H. In 1991, she received the National 4-H Alumni Award and in 2014, the University of Wisconsin-Extension 4-H Youth Development Program inducted Zieman into the Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame.
Springer said attendees of the exhibit will be able to view Zieman’s actual free-motion machine-quilting frame and Baby Lock sewing machine.
“She used it to sew nearly 70 landscape quilts in about 20 years,” she said. “She did have help finishing her final one because of her terminal illness.”
She always said, “I lived a full life.”
An opening reception for the “Celebrating Nancy Zieman” fiber arts exhibit will take place Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam. The exhibit is supported by Firefly Fibers and admission to the center is always free and open to the public.
The Zieman display will continue until March 29. Student artwork from the Beaver Dam Unified School District will also be featured at DCCA in celebration of Youth Art Month. Open hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information, go to dodgecountyarts.org or call 920-341-6278.
