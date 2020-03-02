Live music takes center stage in Beaver Dam

With its next theatrical production in rehearsals, Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre shifts its focus to music this month.
On Saturday, audiences will have a chance to hear an Irish-themed show and dueling pianos take the stage March 27 at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave.
The contemporary Irish folk band Tallymoore with opening act Ian Gould will entertain Saturday. The musical performance is the final installment of the Horicon Phoenix’s winter concert series.
Phoenix President Christine Schmitz said the nonprofit group scheduled various acts in November, December and January as part of the series.
“The theatre was very happy with how things were going so we decided to add a show in March,” she said.
Tallymoore and Ian Gould were suggested as they researched well-known Irish bands in the regional music scene.
Both have played Irish Fest in Milwaukee as well as other Irish Festivals throughout the Midwest. Tallymoore incorporates vocal material from broader Celtic, traditional country, bluegrass and Americana sources. Gould, a singer/songwriter from Belfast, Ireland, has been performing internationally for more than 20 years.
“We are so excited for Saturday. The series as a whole has been welcomed and appreciated by all who’ve attended,” she said. “We’ve had many compliments on the talent we’ve chosen along with our lights and sound. People are very impressed with the professional theater that BDACT has built.”
Tickets are $18 each for the 7 p.m. show.
BDACT Managing Director David Saniter said it’s exciting to host live music acts in the Kamps Auditorium of the Fine Arts Center.
Judy Pearce is the coordinator for the March 27 show featuring NEW Piano Guys.
Pearce said she was looking for something different for the theatre to offer its audiences.
“Their dueling piano act is impressive and I believe everyone will enjoy what they have to offer,” she said.
The two pianists bring their own grand pianos to the stage. Every performance is different and music ranges from Billy Joel to Britney Spears to Bruno Mars.
“It should be a lot of fun as they combine their concert with comedy and get the audience involved,” she said.
Tickets are $20 each for the 7:30 p.m. show.
Concessions will be available at both March concerts. Tickets are available at bdact.org, the BDACT box office on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. or at Rechek’s Food Pride.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.