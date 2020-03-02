Live music takes center stage in Beaver Dam

With its next theatrical production in rehearsals, Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre shifts its focus to music this month.

On Saturday, audiences will have a chance to hear an Irish-themed show and dueling pianos take the stage March 27 at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave.

The contemporary Irish folk band Tallymoore with opening act Ian Gould will entertain Saturday. The musical performance is the final installment of the Horicon Phoenix’s winter concert series.

Phoenix President Christine Schmitz said the nonprofit group scheduled various acts in November, December and January as part of the series.

“The theatre was very happy with how things were going so we decided to add a show in March,” she said.

Tallymoore and Ian Gould were suggested as they researched well-known Irish bands in the regional music scene.

Both have played Irish Fest in Milwaukee as well as other Irish Festivals throughout the Midwest. Tallymoore incorporates vocal material from broader Celtic, traditional country, bluegrass and Americana sources. Gould, a singer/songwriter from Belfast, Ireland, has been performing internationally for more than 20 years.