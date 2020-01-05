Photos, poets and music highlighted at exhibit in Beaver Dam

Dodge County Center for the Arts starts out the New Year with an entirely new exhibit.

The Photography, Poetry & Music show opens Friday with a reception from 6-8:30 p.m.

Exhibit chairperson Stephanie Wiedenhoeft said this show is different than most because in encompasses live art.

“There will be a stage area by the windows with a lectern in the center for poetry reading,” she said. “We also will have a spot for an electric piano, acoustic guitar, bassoon and singing set up for the reception.”

At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, the following featured performances will begin: Megan Braunschweig, bassoon; Michael Belongie, poet; Miles Wiedenhoeft, piano and saxophone; Kurt Wiedenhoeft, trumpet; Stephanie Wiedenhoeft, poet; John Stano, guitar and vocals; a reading of Cristina Norcross’ poetry; Ann Vincent, singer; Jessica Lane, singer; and Sienna Schraufnagel, singer.

“There will be two original compositions presented,” said Wiedenhoeft.

All attendees are invited to write their own haiku during the reception and throughout the run of the show that will be put on a display board.