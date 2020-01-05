Photos, poets and music highlighted at exhibit in Beaver Dam

Dodge County Center for the Arts starts out the New Year with an entirely new exhibit.
The Photography, Poetry & Music show opens Friday with a reception from 6-8:30 p.m.
Exhibit chairperson Stephanie Wiedenhoeft said this show is different than most because in encompasses live art.
“There will be a stage area by the windows with a lectern in the center for poetry reading,” she said. “We also will have a spot for an electric piano, acoustic guitar, bassoon and singing set up for the reception.”
At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, the following featured performances will begin: Megan Braunschweig, bassoon; Michael Belongie, poet; Miles Wiedenhoeft, piano and saxophone; Kurt Wiedenhoeft, trumpet; Stephanie Wiedenhoeft, poet; John Stano, guitar and vocals; a reading of Cristina Norcross’ poetry; Ann Vincent, singer; Jessica Lane, singer; and Sienna Schraufnagel, singer.
“There will be two original compositions presented,” said Wiedenhoeft.
You have free articles remaining.
All attendees are invited to write their own haiku during the reception and throughout the run of the show that will be put on a display board.
Haiku is a form of traditional Japanese poetry that focuses on a brief moment in time, and a sense of sudden illumination or enlightenment. A haiku is composed of 17 syllables in three short lines. The first line contains five syllables, the second line seven syllables and the third line five syllables.
The arts center will host a Haiku writing workshop, taught by Jan Richardson, Jan. 25 from 1-2:30 p.m. with a suggested donation of $5 to the DCCA.
During the exhibit, the public is encouraged to view the photography and unique works on the walls. Poetry books by Michael Belongie and Cristina Norcross will be for sale, as well as CDs from award winning folk artist John Stano.
The exhibit will run through Feb. 2 and admission is free. Open hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information, go to dodgecountyarts.org or call 920-341-6278.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.