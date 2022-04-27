Pocelain doll exhibit honors deceased artist and former Beaver Dam teacher

The exquisite intricacy of porcelain doll making is now on display at The Dodge County Center for the Arts in an exhibit honoring deceased teacher and artist Robin Peters.

Peters died on Dec. 14 at the age of 70 from complications of Parkinson’s disease. Her teaching career spanned three decades, most of which was spent with elementary and middle school students in the Beaver Dam Unified School District.

In her spare time, Peters had a passion for doll making, a hobby she learned from her mother while growing up in Milwaukee. She embellished her dolls with apparel she stitched or embroidered.

DCCA Gallery Coordinator Kayla Ramirez said Peters was an award-winning doll maker and a large percentage of the more than 65 dolls she crafted are included in the exhibit.

“She made everything herself, the dolls are made of porcelain she poured and then painted,” she said. “The exhibit is a great remembrance of her work and it’s nice to see the whole collection together.”

The making of porcelain dolls starts with using a mold that will contain liquid porcelain or “slip.” Each mold has an interior shape of the doll’s head, arms, legs or hands. The center portion of the doll is either made of porcelain for smaller dolls or cloth in the larger dolls.

Peters owned more than 100 separate molds representing dolls from different countries.

A doll would normally take anywhere from five to seven molds to complete. The liquid slip is poured into each mold and worked on to give the piece a smooth finish. Each part was then placed in a kiln where it would sustain temperatures in excess of 2,000 degrees for hours at a time. Once the piece was cooled, it was ready for assembly. The ultimate goal was to have a perfectly smooth finish.

The porcelain head receives the most extensive work, which included painting, adding color to the face, inserting the eyes and attaching the hair.

Also included in the exhibit are doll parts which were works in progress.

Artist Judy Beyer, a neighbor of Peters, said DCCA was in the process of working with Peters to exhibit her dolls when she became ill.

“She showed me all her dolls and I was amazed at how many there were. I wish she would have had the opportunity to see others enjoy her art displayed,” Beyer said.

Ramirez said Dodge County Center for the Arts is grateful for the donation of Peters’ kiln it received from her husband, Ken Peters.

“We’re hoping that others will learn to craft with it,” she said.

The free exhibit featuring the handmade porcelain dolls of Robin Peters will run through May 14 at DCCA, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, during regular business hours. For more information, go to dodgecountyarts.org.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

