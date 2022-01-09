Portage mother and daughter open four-week art display

A Portage mother and daughter both share artistic talent that they are sharing every Friday in January with the rest of the community.
Bernadette Brownson Borcher and her daughter, Brit, filled the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts with their works of art for the first time on Friday, January 7. The artists were unavailable due to scheduling conflicts, but information in a statement at the exhibit, "Even When We Close Our Eyes", said their work was initially inspired by the sensations of stars and lights seen when people close their eyes, colors in nature during sunsets and domestic experiences.
"It is a really fun one because it's a mother and a daughter," said Portage Center for the Arts Board President Laura Johnson. "The daughter is currently a master's student. I used to know her when she lived here and saw lots of her work back then. We thought of her for a gallery show and she asked if her mother, who has also been a professional artist, could join her in this show. They collaborated on a lot of this and bounced ideas off each other."
The artwork at the exhibit featured different color schemes, aspects of nature and unique patterns. Bernadette Brownson Borcher began getting her inspiration from nature following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the statement. The statement also indicated her influences from long shadows and patterns at the bottom of her shoes.
"We're really excited to be able to provide this for the community because there isn't a lot of art in Portage," said Johnson. "We enjoy showing art from people that have a connection with Portage. That's our goal."
Brit Borcher said in the statement that the focus of her work largely began from adjusting to the digital world, having to switch classroom interactions to Zoom and using Instagram to demonstrate her work. She used her kitchen table as a makeshift studio after the pandemic limited her art studio access, according to the statement.
"Hand-dyed textiles with vivid patterning, recycled garments drenched in paint and energetic color kept her hands active and provided an escape into imagined spaces where the pandemic could not reach," read the statement.
The statement concluded with the Portage Center for the Arts staff observations, citing a "visual shifting of seasons" while scanning the room.
"I think it's a different show," said Dorothy Rebholz, a member of the Portage Center of the Arts Visual Arts Committee. "It has some unusual art. I like the way they hung it (in the gallery). That's always kind of a challenge, to get it hung so that it looks appealing when you come in to view it."