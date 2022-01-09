Portage mother and daughter open four-week art display

A Portage mother and daughter both share artistic talent that they are sharing every Friday in January with the rest of the community.

Bernadette Brownson Borcher and her daughter, Brit, filled the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts with their works of art for the first time on Friday, January 7. The artists were unavailable due to scheduling conflicts, but information in a statement at the exhibit, "Even When We Close Our Eyes", said their work was initially inspired by the sensations of stars and lights seen when people close their eyes, colors in nature during sunsets and domestic experiences.

"It is a really fun one because it's a mother and a daughter," said Portage Center for the Arts Board President Laura Johnson. "The daughter is currently a master's student. I used to know her when she lived here and saw lots of her work back then. We thought of her for a gallery show and she asked if her mother, who has also been a professional artist, could join her in this show. They collaborated on a lot of this and bounced ideas off each other."