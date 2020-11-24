Supporting local artisans

With holiday lights twinkling and Christmas music playing, Dodge County Center for the Arts opened its annual gift gallery on Friday.
Shoppers are welcome to browse for unique, handmade gifts from local artisans at DCCA, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, through Dec. 13 from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. The center will be open to the public at those same times every day Dec. 16-23. A variety of price points will make shopping local an affordable option.
DCCA Board Member Kraig Kasten said the gift gallery serves as the nonprofit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. Volunteers have recently put in a lot of elbow grease remodeling and painting the interior of the building, as well as constructing a painted fence project in the parking lot.
An added bonus to the gallery this holiday season is the work of featured artist Frank Mittelstadt, who has a variety of his wildlife paintings on display. There is no admission cost.
Mask wearing and social distancing is required for the safety of the public and DCCA volunteers.
Dodge County Center for the Arts is looking for more volunteers and for those willing to help design programs based around the youth of the area. Whether that be non-touch projects or virtual projects, DCCA is interested in listening to new ideas. Contact the organization at 920-341-6278 or info@dodgecountyarts.org.
