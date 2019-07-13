MAYVILLE — Seventy-one students will appear in the Mayville Children’s Theater production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” this coming week.
Dancing flatware, menacing wolves and singing furniture will fill the stage with thrills in the beloved fairy tale about two very different people finding strength in one another and learning how to love.
The musical features fourth- through eighth-graders under the direction of Ellen Schmid, with vocal direction by Tammy Schellpfeffer.
Performances will be held at the Mayville Middle School, 445 N. Henninger St., Mayville, Wednesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.; Friday at 2 and 7 p.m.; Saturday at 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $7 each. They are available at the door or by contacting Tracy Weiglein at 920-387-7970 ext. 3322 or tweiglein@mayville.k12.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)