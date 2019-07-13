{{featured_button_text}}
"Beauty and the Beast Jr."

Mayville Children's Theater will present "Beauty and the Beast Jr." beginning Wednesday and running through next Sunday. Eighth-graders in the production include, from left in front, Patricia Frodl, Emma Tenerelli-Meddaugh, Cami Smith, Kayden Qualmann; in middle, Anna Trost, Abby Ziolkowski, Jacqueline Meza, Brooklyn Martin; in back, Josh Robson, Natalie Freimuth, Joseph Weiglein, Hewsten Steger, Natalie Ganiere, Luke Neumeyer and Frannie Wolfe.

 DAVE OTTO/Contributed

MAYVILLE — Seventy-one students will appear in the Mayville Children’s Theater production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” this coming week.

Dancing flatware, menacing wolves and singing furniture will fill the stage with thrills in the beloved fairy tale about two very different people finding strength in one another and learning how to love.

The musical features fourth- through eighth-graders under the direction of Ellen Schmid, with vocal direction by Tammy Schellpfeffer.

Performances will be held at the Mayville Middle School, 445 N. Henninger St., Mayville, Wednesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.; Friday at 2 and 7 p.m.; Saturday at 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $7 each. They are available at the door or by contacting Tracy Weiglein at 920-387-7970 ext. 3322 or tweiglein@mayville.k12.wi.us.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.