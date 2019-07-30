It’s been three decades since “Annie” graced the stage at Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, but that’s about to change this week.
Director Ricardo Ramirez said he chose the classic musical after talking to some lifelong BDACT members a few years ago at an afterglow, a meet-the-cast event.
“I asked them what show they would like to see and that kicked off some good memories of ‘Annie’ from almost 30 years ago,” he said. “They thought it should hit the new theater.”
The Broadway musical is based on Harold Gray’s popular comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” which was started in the 1920s. The family-friendly show won seven Tony Awards in 1977, including Best Musical. It features popular songs such as “It’s the Hard-Knock Life” and “Tomorrow.”
Set in 1930s New York City, Annie (Persephone McDougal) is taken from her orphanage, and the clutches of evil Miss Hannigan (Jennifer Casey-Sekel), to stay at billionaire Oliver Warbucks’ mansion for the holidays. Annie wins the hearts of Warbucks (Seth Barudin) and his secretary Grace Farrell (Georgia Roth), and they set out on a mission to find Annie’s parents. Meanwhile, Miss Hannigan, in partnership with her brother Rooster (Gavin Bohlig) and his girlfriend Lily (Rebecca Schmidt), attempt to make some money out of the unique situation.
Roughly 50 cast members will perform for audiences nine times over the next couple weeks. Tickets are already sold out for a special preview night of “Annie” on Wednesday. Opening night at BDACT’s Fine Arts Center is Friday at 7 p.m.
Ramirez said the new Fine Arts Center has certainly seen a great deal of use lately.
“We’ve had four shows in production at the same time this summer. When the first one was performing, the other three were in rehearsals,” he said. “We’ve had eight days to turn the set from Tell-A-Tale’s ‘Frozen’ into ‘Annie.’”
Laura Congdon took on the role of scenic designer and the set is a black and white vision.
“It’s made to look as if somebody was opening the newspaper to read the cartoon – but now everyone from the cartoon comes to life and spills out from the pages,” Ramirez said.
Some things haven’t changed in 30 years. Lois Levenhagen made the red dress for Annie for both productions and Rod Binder is reprising his role on stage as Drake.
Judy Pearce and Ellen Sushak are organizing a reunion of cast and pit members from the first production, which was directed by Annette Kamps. It will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. in Encore Hall of the BDACT Fine Arts Center.
All audience members are invited to meet this year’s cast at two afterglows. They will be held Friday at Park Ave Sports Café, 709 Park Ave., and Sunday at Tower Lanes, 1660 N. Spring St., both in Beaver Dam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)