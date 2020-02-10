Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre presents '[Title of Show]'

For one weekend only, audiences at Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will have the chance to experience a musical that chronicles its own journey from inception to opening night on Broadway.

According to the cast, the 90-minute original musical “[Title of Show]” is smart, funny and totally R rated. The show begins its run in Encore Hall of the BDACT Fine Arts Center on Feb. 20.

Mark Lefeber, Ryan Madala-Klug, Jessica Lefeber and Meg Scullin are sharing directorial duties as well as acting together on a simple set that includes just four chairs and a keyboard. Paul Kennedy provides accompaniment for the production.

The show was conceived by Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowan, two struggling writers and self-professed nobodies, who set out to write an original musical for the 2004 New York Musical Theatre Festival in a matter of three weeks. With the deadline for submissions looming, the men gather two actress friends and follow the formula of writing about what they know.

“[Title of Show]” develops into a musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical.

“It’s about theater but it’s also about real people, their friendship and the joy of collaboration,” Mark Lefeber said.

