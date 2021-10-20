Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre's managing director moving on

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre accepted the resignation of longtime Managing Director David Saniter at its Oct. 13 board meeting.

Saniter led BDACT for nearly 13 years. During his tenure, the nonprofit organization celebrated its 50th anniversary and its show and program offerings grew, as did its physical space.

Saniter oversaw the sale of the old theatre building at 219 N. Spring St. and the effective transition into the new BDACT Fine Arts Center at 117 W. Maple Ave in 2019. He dealt with both the unexpected closing of the center in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and its eventual reopening this past summer.

In addition to his management duties, Saniter was often onstage performing on drum set with the Loco Vocals or playing percussion in the pit orchestra. He said he’s been privileged to be part of a creative and supportive group providing entertainment for everyone.

“It is this family of people from all backgrounds that I first think of as BDACT rather than the building where we are so lucky to perform,” he said. “It was a difficult decision to accept another opportunity, but I know BDACT has many people who will continue to make the organization thrive. As always, I look forward to that next production when I can perform and continue to be a part of this family.”