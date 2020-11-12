 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam High School to stage musical for online audience
With a little ingenuity and a strong desire to perform, Beaver Dam High School has accomplished what many other schools didn’t even attempt this year — turning the stage lights up for its annual musical.

Live theater has been almost completely shut down in an effort to keep actors and audiences safe during the coronavirus pandemic. BDHS musical director Mark Lefeber said he searched for a way to keep the arts alive this school year.

“I didn’t let the kids know that we were doing a show, let alone what show we were doing, until I think a week before school started because we didn’t know if we could make it work,” he said. “Many of the kids had given up hope that we were even going to attempt anything and that’s heartbreaking.”

Lefeber said after looking at possible titles, there were only a handful that he thought could be done in small group rehearsals while social distancing.

“Songs for a New World,” with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, was chosen for what Lefeber described as a good “COVID-friendly yoga theater option,” meaning the show is flexible if things needed to change due to the virus.

The show has no dialogue and uses basic risers and lighting for the set. Each song’s underlying theme has to do with the choices one makes.

“The musical tackles the big choices. Even though the songs don’t tell a story that will weave across an hour and a half, they each tell their own story about a choice that has, is, or will be made,” said Lefeber.

The cast is presenting four performances on stage this week as it traditionally does, but in 2020 there will be no audience allowed in the auditorium. “Songs for a New World” will be exclusively livestreamed.

“That’s kind of how theater is going to have to be right now; but given the hand we’ve been dealt it was important to still do something,” he said.

Assistant director Amy Friedl said the students have been rehearsing in small groups for about six weeks in masks and haven’t complained, but been happy about being back on stage. Full cast rehearsals first took place three weeks ago. There are approximately 35 cast members, five in the pit orchestra and four running the lights and cameras.

“They all have put in a tremendous amount of effort,” she said.

The script only calls for four cast members, but changes were made by Lefeber and Friedl to include an ensemble cast.

“We tried to enhance the scenes with some background acting where people are pantomiming what’s going on. They are being the pictures that someone is looking at or sometimes they are the memories that the soloist has,” said Lefeber.

Performances run Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $15 per streaming device and can be purchased at bit.ly/BDHS-Musical2020. There is a donation button on the ticket site if a patron desires to give more support to the high school’s drama department. A virtual program can be found online, as well.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

If you go

What: “Songs for a New World”

When: Thurs.-Sat. at 7:30 p.m., Sun. at 2 p.m.

Where: Virtual performances only

Tickets: $15 per device, sold online at bit.ly/BDHS-Musical2020

