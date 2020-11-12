Beaver Dam High School to stage musical for online audience

With a little ingenuity and a strong desire to perform, Beaver Dam High School has accomplished what many other schools didn’t even attempt this year — turning the stage lights up for its annual musical.

Live theater has been almost completely shut down in an effort to keep actors and audiences safe during the coronavirus pandemic. BDHS musical director Mark Lefeber said he searched for a way to keep the arts alive this school year.

“I didn’t let the kids know that we were doing a show, let alone what show we were doing, until I think a week before school started because we didn’t know if we could make it work,” he said. “Many of the kids had given up hope that we were even going to attempt anything and that’s heartbreaking.”

Lefeber said after looking at possible titles, there were only a handful that he thought could be done in small group rehearsals while social distancing.

“Songs for a New World,” with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, was chosen for what Lefeber described as a good “COVID-friendly yoga theater option,” meaning the show is flexible if things needed to change due to the virus.

The show has no dialogue and uses basic risers and lighting for the set. Each song’s underlying theme has to do with the choices one makes.