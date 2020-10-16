Beaver Dam playwriting workshop delves into racism

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The classes will be a combination of group and individual virtual meetings, with dates to be mutually arranged. Participants, aged 16 and up, do not have to have previous experience. The focus will be on the writing and re-writing of 10-minute plays, honing key elements of dramatic writing as a way for the writer to engage in a broader discourse on the role of whiteness in undoing racism.

Kamps said those taking part in the workshop will find a shame-free, honest space to examine beliefs and do the necessary reflection to grow.

“The discussions we have will be relevant and reflective of the people who are in the room. We are all part of the same community and we all have our own identities. Whatever that identity may be, this space is about connecting us as individuals across race and all lines of perceived differences,” he said.

Beyond the workshop, opportunities to expand directing, producing and acting skills will be realized through BDACT’s production of the writers’ plays.

Saniter said because there is not a set date to reopen the Fine Arts Center yet, due to the pandemic, it’s possible the plays may be produced online via Zoom. BDACT has remained active by performing online content since it closed its doors in March.