Beaver Dam playwriting workshop delves into racism

In an effort to combat racial injustice and inequality, Beaver Dam Community Theatre is hosting a playwriting workshop with the overlying theme, “Undoing Racism.”
Jeremy Kamps, a Beaver Dam High School alumnus, playwright and professor at New York University and Pratt Art Institute, will facilitate the virtual workshop.
The goal is to support those open to growing and learning as playwrights and community members. Based on introspection and examination, participants will generate short plays to be staged sometime next year at the Fine Arts Center. The experience, limited to eight participants, will begin in December with scheduled segments into early 2021.
BDACT managing director David Saniter said the nonprofit organization is committed to offering educational opportunities to the public. Kamps has facilitated drama and writing workshops around the world and with all ages as a means of social justice and community building. His first workshop for BDACT in 2016 resulted in 11 original plays presented by 26 cast members in a Short Play Festival.
“That festival was certainly well-received. From a playwriting perspective it’s really cool to take an idea in your head, write it down on paper and have someone help you refine it and then ultimately have it produced on stage,” Saniter said. “It’s a hard topic to tackle this time, but as a community theatre we must create and transform together.”
Support Local Journalism
The classes will be a combination of group and individual virtual meetings, with dates to be mutually arranged. Participants, aged 16 and up, do not have to have previous experience. The focus will be on the writing and re-writing of 10-minute plays, honing key elements of dramatic writing as a way for the writer to engage in a broader discourse on the role of whiteness in undoing racism.
Kamps said those taking part in the workshop will find a shame-free, honest space to examine beliefs and do the necessary reflection to grow.
“The discussions we have will be relevant and reflective of the people who are in the room. We are all part of the same community and we all have our own identities. Whatever that identity may be, this space is about connecting us as individuals across race and all lines of perceived differences,” he said.
Beyond the workshop, opportunities to expand directing, producing and acting skills will be realized through BDACT’s production of the writers’ plays.
Saniter said because there is not a set date to reopen the Fine Arts Center yet, due to the pandemic, it’s possible the plays may be produced online via Zoom. BDACT has remained active by performing online content since it closed its doors in March.
For more information about the workshop and to apply, visit bdact.org. Application deadline is Oct. 31. Workshop fee is $10. BDACT’s recent statement on racism and inclusion can be found on its website, as well.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.