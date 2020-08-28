Beaver Dam Readers Theater comedy goes online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The lights have been dimmed at the BDACT Fine Arts Center but members of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre are continuing to perform for a virtual audience.

BDACT’s new Readers Theatre is producing a comedy trilogy under the umbrella “He Loved Me, He Loved Me Not.” The first of the three plays premieres Saturday at 7 p.m. on youtube.com.

Annette Kamps is directing “Ever Young” by Alice Gerstenberg. The sweet, yet funny, show about unrequited love features Carla Woebbeking, Kamps, Ann Taurick and Tina Swain.

Jeff Rehberg and Roni Harper are lined up to direct the other two plays in the series, which will be shown sometime in the future.

Readers Theatre is a theater style where the actors give interpretive readings while seated, without the need for elaborate costumes, props, scenery or special lighting. Kamps said one of the advantages of this type of production is that actors don’t need to memorize lines.

“Typically, Readers Theatre is presented live in front of an audience, but since the coronavirus stopped that cold, our group realized this might work as a virtual production,” said Kamps, “So, we jumped right in, willing to face the unpredictable technical challenges, and it worked out pretty well.”