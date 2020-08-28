Beaver Dam Readers Theater comedy goes online

The lights have been dimmed at the BDACT Fine Arts Center but members of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre are continuing to perform for a virtual audience.
BDACT’s new Readers Theatre is producing a comedy trilogy under the umbrella “He Loved Me, He Loved Me Not.” The first of the three plays premieres Saturday at 7 p.m. on youtube.com.
Annette Kamps is directing “Ever Young” by Alice Gerstenberg. The sweet, yet funny, show about unrequited love features Carla Woebbeking, Kamps, Ann Taurick and Tina Swain.
Jeff Rehberg and Roni Harper are lined up to direct the other two plays in the series, which will be shown sometime in the future.
Readers Theatre is a theater style where the actors give interpretive readings while seated, without the need for elaborate costumes, props, scenery or special lighting. Kamps said one of the advantages of this type of production is that actors don’t need to memorize lines.
“Typically, Readers Theatre is presented live in front of an audience, but since the coronavirus stopped that cold, our group realized this might work as a virtual production,” said Kamps, “So, we jumped right in, willing to face the unpredictable technical challenges, and it worked out pretty well.”
The actors did not meet in person, but rehearsed the play about six times using the virtual platform Zoom. Then BDACT volunteer coordinator Kim Doyle recorded the show “live” and edited and added sound where needed.
Kamps said the Readers Theatre group produced two earlier shows this summer that can be viewed anytime on BDACT’s YouTube channel.
“We’re particularly excited about this theater form since it opens the door to those who may not be able to participate in full-fledged stage productions, but who would enjoy an opportunity like this,” said Kamps.
The Readers Theatre plays do not run more than 30 minutes and a donation button appears on the screen at the end, offering a way to support the local nonprofit organization.
“We’re doing our best to keep people involved and keep our audiences aware that we’re still here producing online content until we can all get back into the theatre again safely,” she said.
For more information, go to bdact.org.
