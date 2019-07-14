Disney's "Frozen Jr." will be performed Wednesday through Saturday at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave.
The musical is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. The Tell-A-Tale cast includes 56 third- to fifth-grade students led by director Elisha Barudin, music director Brad Westergaard, choreographer Ashley Hale and producer Kelly Kuenzi.
"We are thrilled to bring this newly released musical to our very own stage," Barudin said. "These past few weeks of rehearsals have demonstrated that this musical continues to be a favorite not just for our children, but for adults, too."
The fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film features the characters of Anna, Elsa and others as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie and the real meaning of true love.
Adapted for young performers, the musical exhibits a message of love and understanding. It includes songs such as "Love Is an Open Door," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and "Let It Go," as well as new songs from the Broadway production.
Tickets are $8 can be purchased at bdact.org, at the BDACT box office during office hours or at the door prior to each show.
