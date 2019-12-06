Comedy, music and variety acts with a unique local flavor take center stage next week for the third rendition of “In Hein Sight.”
Judy Bell Hein will host four performances of this year’s version titled “In Hein Sight…Walk This Way” at the Beaver Dam Community Theatre Fine Arts Center from Dec. 12-14.
Hein said she’s written and coordinated a fun mix of family-friendly entertainment to brighten the Christmas season, finding her inspiration in the television classic “The Carol Burnett Show.”
“Whenever I watched her shows I loved the fact that she kept the same performers returning in varying roles throughout the run,” she said. “That and when the characters would start to laugh at an improv line from Tim Conway or Harvey Korman.”
Some new faces along with many of the same entertainers from the original “In Hein Sight” are thrilled to be putting on this style of show audiences.
The list of performers includes David Kok, Mark Wegner, Ric Ramirez, Jim McMillan, Dan Doyle, Dave Bowman, David Saniter, Justin Behm, Kim Doyle, Pat Coe, Lisa Killingsworth, Laura Nelson-Furdek, Teresa Ploch, Jen Espenscheid, Kay Ptaschinski, Mary Colstad-Miller, Nancy Kulibert, Brenda Riege, Sarah Grey, Vickie Frome, and Julie Sether.
“There will be songs and dance, cheers, an homage to classic TV, puppet friends, Christmas joy, gifts and more,” Hein said.
Listen closely to hear just a few walking puns, too.
Tickets are $11, $16 and $18. For more information, go to bdact.org.
