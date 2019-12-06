{{featured_button_text}}
Muppets sing

Mark Wegner provides the voices of Kermit the Frog and Rowlf the Dog during a rehearsal Monday night at the BDACT Fine Arts Center. Wegner is one of more than 30 people taking part in the upcoming variety show "In Hein Sight...Walk This Way."

 KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen

Comedy, music and variety acts with a unique local flavor take center stage next week for the third rendition of “In Hein Sight.”

Judy Bell Hein will host four performances of this year’s version titled “In Hein Sight…Walk This Way” at the Beaver Dam Community Theatre Fine Arts Center from Dec. 12-14.

Hein said she’s written and coordinated a fun mix of family-friendly entertainment to brighten the Christmas season, finding her inspiration in the television classic “The Carol Burnett Show.”

“Whenever I watched her shows I loved the fact that she kept the same performers returning in varying roles throughout the run,” she said. “That and when the characters would start to laugh at an improv line from Tim Conway or Harvey Korman.”

Some new faces along with many of the same entertainers from the original “In Hein Sight” are thrilled to be putting on this style of show audiences.

Teachers dance

Vickie Frome, center, and Julie Sether, right, rehearse a dance number Monday night along with fellow past and present Beaver Dam Unified School District employees. The group is performing in the variety show "In Hein Sight...Walk This Way" at the BDACT Fine Arts Center Dec. 12-14.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The list of performers includes David Kok, Mark Wegner, Ric Ramirez, Jim McMillan, Dan Doyle, Dave Bowman, David Saniter, Justin Behm, Kim Doyle, Pat Coe, Lisa Killingsworth, Laura Nelson-Furdek, Teresa Ploch, Jen Espenscheid, Kay Ptaschinski, Mary Colstad-Miller, Nancy Kulibert, Brenda Riege, Sarah Grey, Vickie Frome, and Julie Sether.

“There will be songs and dance, cheers, an homage to classic TV, puppet friends, Christmas joy, gifts and more,” Hein said.

Listen closely to hear just a few walking puns, too. 

Tickets are $11, $16 and $18. For more information, go to bdact.org.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.