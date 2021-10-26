'Death of a Salesman' opens Thursday in Beaver Dam after a lengthy wait

As the traditional theatre saying goes, “The show must go on,” and that’s certainly true in the case of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s latest production.
Originally slated for the spring of 2020, the classic American tragedy “Death of a Salesman” opens Thursday evening at the BDACT Fine Arts Center.
Director Diane Lutz recalled that the cast had its first read-through of the play on Feb. 9, 2020.
“We were very excited as to how well it went,” she said. “We were moving right along and people were off-book ahead of schedule. March 15 was our last rehearsal and then we didn’t know when we’d be able to resume.”
The coronavirus pandemic led to the temporary closing of the arts center in order to keep its staff, casts and patrons safe. Rehearsals started up again in September. Lutz jokingly called it an 18-month weekend break.
Changes occurred during the break as six members of the original group could not commit to the new show dates and their parts were recast. Veteran actress Holly Sina stepped into the lead female role about two weeks ago due to illness.
“It’s a challenging play with lots of different levels but the cast is strong and ready to perform,” Lutz said.
The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning story by Arthur Miller is one of the most profound classic dramas of American theater, revolving around declining salesman Willy Loman, portrayed by Paul McMillan, who can’t understand how he failed to win success and happiness.
The play is a montage of memories, dreams, confrontations and arguments, all of which make up the last 24 hours of Loman's life.
Lutz, a retired Beaver Dam High School drama and English instructor, said she chose to direct “Death of a Salesman” because she loved it when she was first introduced to it as a college sophomore.
“I taught it for 30 years and every time I taught it the kids really became engaged. It’s not a play just for older people,” she said.
Lutz said she was asked if the play was still relevant since it’s from 1949.
She responded, “Absolutely, one of the main themes is pursuing your American dream. That’s never going to go away. The idea of wanting to be No. 1 is never going to go away.”
The Kamps Auditorium inside the BDACT Fine Arts Center is open to a full-capacity audience. Audience members are required to wear masks and there will be no concessions offered. For more information, go to bdact.org.
