'Death of a Salesman' opens Thursday in Beaver Dam after a lengthy wait

As the traditional theatre saying goes, “The show must go on,” and that’s certainly true in the case of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s latest production.

Originally slated for the spring of 2020, the classic American tragedy “Death of a Salesman” opens Thursday evening at the BDACT Fine Arts Center.

Director Diane Lutz recalled that the cast had its first read-through of the play on Feb. 9, 2020.

“We were very excited as to how well it went,” she said. “We were moving right along and people were off-book ahead of schedule. March 15 was our last rehearsal and then we didn’t know when we’d be able to resume.”

The coronavirus pandemic led to the temporary closing of the arts center in order to keep its staff, casts and patrons safe. Rehearsals started up again in September. Lutz jokingly called it an 18-month weekend break.

Changes occurred during the break as six members of the original group could not commit to the new show dates and their parts were recast. Veteran actress Holly Sina stepped into the lead female role about two weeks ago due to illness.

“It’s a challenging play with lots of different levels but the cast is strong and ready to perform,” Lutz said.