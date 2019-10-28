HORICON -- Months of planning and weeks of rehearsal come to a head this weekend as “Grease” hits the stage at Horicon Jr./Sr. High School.
Popular since its debut on Broadway in 1971, the story follows the on-again/off-again relationship of bad boy Danny Zuko (Kaleb Herrick) and girl-next-door Sandy Dumbrowski (Haley Binder), as they and their friends struggle through their senior year of high school at Rydell High in 1959. Throughout the show, they deal with peer pressure, personal values and love.
Jessica Lefeber, who is a second-year choral teacher in the district, is enthusiastic to direct her first musical at Horicon Jr./Sr. High School.
“We have a cast of about 24 seventh through 12th graders that have been working hard getting ready for this show,” she said. “They haven’t done a lot of choreography in the past, but they’re learning and having a lot of fun with the big dance numbers.”
Although the musical differs somewhat from the film version, audiences will delight in hearing many well-known songs from the 1978 movie classic starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.
The duck-tailed Burger Palace Boys and the gum-snapping Pink Ladies evoke the look and sound of the 1950s. Students dance and sing their way through “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” “Born to Hand Jive” and “You’re the One That I Want.”
As an added treat, District Administrator Rich Appel will croon “Beauty School Dropout” during his cameo role as the teen angel.
Horicon teachers Michael LeBouton, Jake Jochem, Becca Shafer and Paul Scharfenberg also will be featured in small parts on stage.
Instrumental instructor Cody Ferron has been leading the backstage crew and volunteers have busily been adding color and context to the production with costumes, props and sets.
“It’s a tight space on our stage so we had to get creative with how we use things. For example, one side of Kenickie’s ride looks like a car but on the other side it’s the diner.
“I’m excited to see all things put together and I'm really hoping for a great audience turnout,” Lefeber said.
The greasers and girls in poodle skirts will present the musical “Grease” in the school’s gymnasium at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
